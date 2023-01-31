Millerton's 'Dine Out for History' returns after COVID-19 hiatus

After two years, the North East Historical Society, based in Millerton, is inviting community members to the return of "Dine Out For History."

On Feb. 13 and 27, the historical society is teaming up with two more restaurants around Millerton for evenings of dining and exploring history. The first of the three-night event occurred on Jan. 29 at the Millerton Inn.

"We are so happy to bring back this event," Edward Downey, president of the North East Historical Society, said. "Besides generating interest in the historical society, we also aim to benefit local restaurants in wintertime when business is often slow. Our supporters really turned out for the first two years we did this, and we hope to have the same support this year."

Dining:Pandan Bistro brings taste of Malaysia, Indonesia with twists on Thai to Vassar Road

Coming soon:Café Con Leche expanding to Rhinebeck; Red Pepper Diner to move to Beacon

9 food trends to watch for in 2023:Culinary experts share thoughts

The restaurants − The Millerton Inn, Oakhurst Diner, and Round III − will donate 10% of their proceeds to the historical society. The proceeds will go toward the historical societies research as well as its efforts to "digitize its collection and make historic content more available to the public, particularly educators," according to a release.

The remaining "Dine Out for History" nights will be hosted on Feb. 13 at Oakhurst Diner and Feb. 27 at Round III, both from 5 to 9 p.m.

According to the release, those interested can mention "Dine Out for History" when at the restaurant to make sure the proceeds from their check are counted.

For more information on the North East Historical Society, go to nemillertonlibrary.org/historical-society.