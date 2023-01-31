Read full article on original website
GOODProjects Launches Initiative, Offers Funds to Area Activists, Artists
For some, it would seem like a crowning achievement, but over the course of his multi-year journey in the advocacy world, the "Resolutions 2023" event held at Eaton Hotel is just the next step for Darius Baxter in his goal to "eradicate poverty."
Gale King to Chair Executive Leadership Council
Gale V. King, a retired executive at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, has been elected the chair of the Executive Leadership Council.
Models Walking D.C.’s Runways
D.C. might not be considered an industry hot spot for national and international beauty and style experts, some District entrepreneurs — with the aid of the Bowser administration — want to change that.
Allyson McKithen Breaks Barriers Leading D.C.’s World Trade Center
Brooklyn-born, DMV-raised Allyson McKithen has always been surrounded by diversity, and now, as executive director of the World Trade Center Washington, D.C., she dedicates her efforts to welcoming and collaborating with international business communities.
Alphas Positively Affect Young Men at Ballou SHS and Hart MS
One of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity's most renowned members set the tone for a mentorship program conducted at Ballou Senior High School in Washington, D.C.
Prince George’s Chamber to Hold Breakfast
The Prince George's Chamber of Commerce will hold its "State of the Chamber Breakfast" on Feb. 15 at The Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland.
Dave Chappelle Comedy Club, Marion Barry Square Possibles for Reeves Center Redevelopment
Developers competing for the chance to revamp the Reeves Center in D.C. revealed plans that include an entertainment venue owned by comedian Dave Chappelle and a set of businesses known as Marion Barry Square.
Global Peace Foundation Honors Ex-Rep. Butterfield
The Old Ebbitt Grill in downtown Washington was the setting of an appreciation dinner for former Rep. G.K. Butterfield sponsored by the Global Peace Foundation this week.
D.C. Council Member Wants More EV Charging Stations in City
D.C. Council member Charles Allen has introduced legislation that would increase the number of charging stations in the city for electric vehicles by a minimum of 7,500 by 2027.
Norton Reveals Her Guest for Biden’s State of the Union Address
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said Tuesday that constituent Raya Kenney will be her guest at President Biden's State of the Union Address next week.
When Bullets Pierce the Body and Mind: Life After Surviving a Gun Wound
While city residents adamantly argue tougher sentencing on the perpetrators of gun-involved crimes, local surviving victims once stricken with bullets bear the heaviest burden of them all: the struggle to heal their minds and spirits after suffering at the hands of gun violence.
Jason Lewis Identified as Karon Blake’s Alleged Killer, Charged with Second-Degree Murder
More than three weeks after Karon Blake's death, the D.C. government employee accused of killing him has been identified and charged with second-degree murder while armed.
