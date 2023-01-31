ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Washington Informer

GOODProjects Launches Initiative, Offers Funds to Area Activists, Artists

For some, it would seem like a crowning achievement, but over the course of his multi-year journey in the advocacy world, the "Resolutions 2023" event held at Eaton Hotel is just the next step for Darius Baxter in his goal to "eradicate poverty." The post GOODProjects Launches Initiative, Offers Funds to Area Activists, Artists appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

Models Walking D.C.’s Runways

D.C. might not be considered an industry hot spot for national and international beauty and style experts, some District entrepreneurs — with the aid of the Bowser administration — want to change that. The post Models Walking D.C.’s Runways appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

Allyson McKithen Breaks Barriers Leading D.C.’s World Trade Center

Brooklyn-born, DMV-raised Allyson McKithen has always been surrounded by diversity, and now, as executive director of the World Trade Center Washington, D.C., she dedicates her efforts to welcoming and collaborating with international business communities. The post Allyson McKithen Breaks Barriers Leading D.C.’s World Trade Center appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

Dave Chappelle Comedy Club, Marion Barry Square Possibles for Reeves Center Redevelopment

Developers competing for the chance to revamp the Reeves Center in D.C. revealed plans that include an entertainment venue owned by comedian Dave Chappelle and a set of businesses known as Marion Barry Square. The post Dave Chappelle Comedy Club, Marion Barry Square Possibles for Reeves Center Redevelopment appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

When Bullets Pierce the Body and Mind: Life After Surviving a Gun Wound

While city residents adamantly argue tougher sentencing on the perpetrators of gun-involved crimes, local surviving victims once stricken with bullets bear the heaviest burden of them all: the struggle to heal their minds and spirits after suffering at the hands of gun violence. The post When Bullets Pierce the Body and Mind: Life After Surviving a Gun Wound appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

