Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer Deadline Day - AS IT HAPPENED: Sabitzer, Jorginho, Fernandez & more
Transfer deadline day live blog coverage as Marcel Sabitzer, Enzo Fernandez, Jorginho and others closed in on last-minute moves to Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal.
January 2023 transfer window: How much did Premier League clubs spend?
The money spent by Premier League clubs during the January 2023 transfer window.
FA Trophy 2022/23: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
Everything you need to know about the 2022/23 FA Trophy.
Cedric Soares joins Fulham on loan from Arsenal
Cedric has joined Fulham from Arsenal on a six-month loan deal.
Jadon Sancho makes long-awaited Man Utd return
Jadon Sancho was back on the pitch for Man Utd after more than three months out.
Brighton's stance on Moises Caicedo deadline day transfer
Moises Caicedo remains the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.
Newcastle United last trophy: When did the Magpies last win a cup?
The last time Newcastle United won a trophy or reached a final.
Last time Newcastle won a trophy: List of titles in Magpies history as they chase Carabao Cup 2023
Newcastle United are on the cusp of being in a cup final, 24 years on from their last one. How likely are they to get there?
RB Leipzig End Liverpool's Hopes of Early Naby Keita Move
RB Leipzig End Liverpool Hopes of Early Naby Keita Sale Despite Champions League Struggles
Djed Spence joins Rennes on loan for rest of season
Djed Spence has joined Rennes on loan from Tottenham.
Leicester agree £15m deal to sign Harry Souttar
Leicester City have agreed a £15m fee with Stoke City for the deadline day transfer of Harry Souttar, 90min understands.
What Man Utd can expect from Marcel Sabitzer
Manchester United could replace the injured Christian Eriksen with Marcel Sabitzer, so what can fans expect from the Austrian?
Hakim Ziyech given permission to explore Chelsea exit after failed PSG move
Chelsea have given Hakim Ziyech permission to explore a move away after his failed move to PSG.
Why Man City fans boo the Champions League anthem
Manchester City fans always boo the UEFA Champions League anthem at every game it is played, but why is that?
Champions League prize money: How much do 2022/23 winners earn?
The Champions League is set to return with the knockout stages, but how much money is on the line?
Hakim Ziyech's PSG move falls through due to incredible paperwork error
Paris Saint-Germain have failed in an appeal to register the loan signing of Hakim Ziyech as Chelsea sent over the wrong paperwork to complete the deal three times.
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho after agreeing a fee with Chelsea.
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea shirt number leaked
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea shirt number is leaked after he concluded a British-record move to Stamford Bridge.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0