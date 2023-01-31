Read full article on original website
Temple News
TUGSA officially strikes following stagnant negotiations with Temple
This story is developing. Check back for updates. The Temple University Graduate Students’ Association is officially on strike, the union announced on their Instagram Tuesday. “After bargaining for over a year, Temple still refuses to meet our demands of a living wage, dependent healthcare, longer leave, and better working...
Temple News
KUSTU social media informs students about crime
Students affiliated with Keep Us Safe TU, an Instagram, Twitter and TikTok account that highlights crimes near Main Campus, met with Jennifer Griffin, the vice president for public safety on Dec. 20 to discuss students’ campus safety concerns. Griffin reached out to John Mangan, a senior finance major and...
Temple News
Temple prepares to renovate and expand Paley
Temple University is preparing to renovate and expand Paley Hall, with exterior demolition set to begin in February. Scheduled to reopen in Fall 2025, the reimagined building will be the new home of the College of Public Health and a centerpiece of Main Campus. On Nov. 18, the university announced...
Temple News
Temple Fencing continues thriving under new coach
When a team has been at the pinnacle of its sport for decades and loses its head coach, it’s oftentimes a sign of a closing era. The retirement of Nikki Franke, Temple Fencing’s head coach for more than five decades, left a hole in the program that was extremely difficult to fill.
Temple News
Temple, follow mental health and wellness recommendations
On Jan. 23, the Task Force on Mental Health and Wellness provided recommendations for Temple University to improve mental health care divided into three areas of focus: culture and climate, services and support and administration. Temple is establishing a Health and Well-being Division and dedicating $1 million annually to mental...
Temple News
East emerging as a key piece of Temple’s future
When Owls’ sophomore guard Tiarra East started taking basketball seriously, her only goal was to follow in her older brother’s footsteps, who plays basketball at the University of Missouri, and leave her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, and pursue her dreams of competing at the highest level. When Temple...
Temple News
Reynolds’ return breathes new life into Temple
After suffering a buzzer-beating loss at the hands of Memphis’ (16-5, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) fifth-year guard Kendric Davis, the Tigers’ reigning conference player of the year, Temple Men’s Basketball finds itself on a four-game winning streak. It started with another electric performance by guard Damian Dunn...
Temple News
TTN Sports StatHub
Temple Men’s Basketball currently has an overall record of 14-9 and a conference record of 8-2. The Owls are 7-5 at home and 5-2 in away games. Toggle the dashboard below to access individual player statistics. American Athletic Conference Team Stat Rankings. Points Per Game: 69.4 (9th) Rebounds Per...
Temple News
A Lion Dance for Good Luck
On Jan. 28, more than 1,000 Philadelphians gathered at the Rail Park, a former rail line transformed that was turned into a green space with entrances at Noble Street and Callowhill Street, to see the Philadelphia Suns’ lion dance, a tradition meant to chase off bad luck and bring good luck for the new year.
Temple News
Second alumni-owned brewery opens in Fishtown
Alex Howell, a 2016 accounting alumnus and Maria Caldarise, a 2015 marketing alumna, met at Temple University during their junior year through mutual friends. The two bonded by exploring different breweries, trying new beers and observing how each company branded itself. Howell and Caldarise opened their second location of Humble...
