CBS42.com
A rainy Thursday, sunshine returns Friday
An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across Alabama today. It will bring us a cold front with an area of low pressure over South Alabama. We start the day with light showers, but will have heavy rain and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Soggy, dreary, & chilly weather for Thursday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack shows some scattered light rain showers pushing across Central Alabama, with most rain staying along or north of I-20 this evening. Expect another cloudy and chilly night ahead with a 60% coverage of off-and-on light rain at times. Next Big Thing: The big...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Big temperature contrast again today; soaking rain tomorrow
THIS MORNING: A cold front bisects Alabama early this morning temperatures are in the 30s and 40s north of the front, mild air is south of front with 60s across much of Southeast Alabama. Some light rain and drizzle continues in the cold air north of the front, and a winter weather advisory remains in effect for Colbert, Lauderdale, and Limestone counties. Thankfully temperatures there are generally a degree or two above freezing, but still watch for patchy bridge ice through mid-morning across the northwest corner of the state.
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
Hartselle Enquirer
First signs of spring
A lot can be written about the first signs of spring when it comes to predicting when spring weather will arrive in North Alabama. Of course, winter is still here and only the warm sunshiny days of April and May can change that. However, the longest day of darkness has come and gone. It’s possible to read a newspaper outside at 5 p.m. Soon, with the addition of Daylight Savings Time, we’ll be able to extend our outdoor workday two more hours.
Alabama schools delay start due to winter weather threat on Wednesday, Feb. 1
Several Alabama school systems have announced plans to delay starting times on Wednesday, Feb. 1 due to the threat of winter weather. Colbert County Schools – Delayed 3 hours Wednesday. Florence City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday. Franklin County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday. Lauderdale County Schools...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
wbrc.com
AAA Alabama says gas prices will continue to tick up, could near $4 by Memorial Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas prices are on the upswing again with AAA Alabama reporting that the state average is $3.29 a gallon, but it’s a bit higher in our area. With the state average up 2 cents from a week ago, and 35 cents from a month ago, AAA said our spring spike came early.
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
Sewage fixes, the future amphitheater and Aldi: Down in Alabama
State and local officials hope that some federal funding is about to help clean up some of the sewage-system failures in a Black Belt town. The Birmingham City Council has approved spending the city’s share of the cost for a new amphitheater. The Aldi grocery-store chain took another big...
thebamabuzz.com
WorldAtlas names Alabama’s 6 most underrated towns
While visitors often flock to cities like Birmingham or Montgomery, our state is also home to several smaller towns full of Southern charm and rich history. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed these six underrated Alabama towns in their publication this month– keep reading to see which ones made the list.
Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South
ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Take charge of your health: Dr. Ann explains how to optimize omega 6 fats and omega 3 fats
Consuming optimal amounts of omega 3 fats relative to omega 6 fats is vitally important for brain health, heart health and lowering inflammation in the body. Because these three things are everything, I urge you to take advantage of the advice that follows to keep these two fats in a healthy balance.
WPMI
Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands. In order to maximize interest and improve the shopping experience, the Board announced today a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
WPMI
Alabama hospitals in financial trouble
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Administrators with Alabama hospitals say they are in financial trouble and they say that it could affect patient care. A new report indicates hospitals in the state took "staggering" losses during the Covid pandemic, and they are still feeling the financial impact today. Dr. Donald...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ABC board now offering high-end liquors in quarterly lotteries: How to register
The Alabama Beverage Control Board is making it a little easier for high-end liquor aficionados to get their favorite brands. ABC is launching a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program. The first quarterly sweepstakes will be held March 25 at 10 a.m. Others will follow in June and September. “We continue...
Final 2022-23 ASWA Alabama High School State Basketball Rankings
The Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball rankings for high school boys and girls.
