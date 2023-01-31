ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FOX Sports

Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
The Comeback

Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady

Cleveland Browns star tight end David Njoku, like most football players, is a fan of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” on Wednesday. While time will tell if that’s true, Njoku wasted no time in showcasing how much Brady‘s career meant to him. Read more... The post Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers blocking out negative noise, preaching positivity: ‘There are seven teams with 30 wins and we are one’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ready. He had been thinking about it in the hours following Tuesday night’s stinging loss to the Miami Heat and had something he wanted to get off his chest. It didn’t even matter what question came first. His answer was going to be the same regardless -- a message of positivity and brief reflection, the same one he first delivered to the team at Wednesday’s practice.
