Hanford Sentinel
Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt
With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
GV Wire
Longtime Fresno Favorite Cracks Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants List
A longtime Fresno delicatessen known for its delicious sandwiches has cracked Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list for 2023. Sam’s Italian Deli & Market is ranked No. 68 based on the recommendations of Yelp reviewers. “For more than 4 decades, this deli and Italian market has been filling...
thesungazette.com
Goshen masacre reward rises to $20,100
GOSHEN – Two weeks after the massacre of a family in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff Office is continuing investigations and Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says arrests will be made in this case. In a press conference held by the Tulare County Sheriff’s office on Jan. 30, Sheriff Boudreaux gave...
thesungazette.com
Home retailer moves ‘Beyond’ Visalia
VISALIA – Local shoppers will have to look beyond a national retailer on the brink of collapse for their home and bath needs next year. On Jan. 30, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will be closing another 87 stores in 2023, including the Visalia store at 3125 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Other California closings for the company include stores in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Glendora, Folsom, Culver City, San Diego, Upland, Carlsbad, Hawthorne, and Palm Desert. The company also closed five of its buybuy Baby stores, which sells baby clothes and accessories, and all of its Harmon stores, a discount retailer for beauty, health and cosmetics products. In all, the company plans to shutter 142 stores this year.
sjvsun.com
Yelp rolls out Top 100 restaurants. One Valley eatery made the list.
A popular Fresno deli cracked this year’s version of Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants. Yelp placed Sam’s Italian Deli and Market at 68th on the list, honoring the family-owned deli as the only restaurant throughout the Central Valley to make it. The big picture: Sam’s Italian Deli...
GV Wire
Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million
Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
KMPH.com
Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre
GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Residents Launch Campaign Against Supervisors’ Salary Increase Ordinance of Nearly $30,000
February 1, 2023 – By Sierra Citizens for Sensible Government - Five days before Christmas, the Madera County Board of Supervisors voted to grant themselves a pay raise totaling in the neighborhood of $30,000 which is being challenged by a non-partisan, grass-roots group of county residents currently collecting signatures on a petition to stop this action. The salary increase ordinance is set to take effect on February 18, 2023, and the residents are aiming to collect at least 4000 signatures.
2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead
Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
yourcentralvalley.com
The Visalia Spring Fest is back this weekend
The Visalia Springfest, the valley’s biggest home show, is happening this weekend at the Visalia Convention Center located at 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, CA. Friday, Feb. 3rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5th from 10 a.m....
Do you know this person? Madera Sheriff looking for next of kin
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office say they are seeking the public’s help in locating the next of kin for a 65-year-old woman. Officials say Lacey Pamela Ray passed away on Jan 26, 2023, and was a resident of Oakhurst prior to her death. The Coroner’s Office says they have searched […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
thesungazette.com
VUSD combats gang activity with student activities
VISALIA – Less than two weeks after a Goshen family was executed in what is believed to be a gang-related shooting, community leaders and local families gathered to discuss how to curb rising gang activity in Visalia. This collaborative effort came together at a meeting organized by the Visalia...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands
February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
fresnoalliance.com
Shelter Emergency—Homeless Lives Matter
“I could care less about Disney on Ice when there are people [not] waking up, dead on the streets. I am the one who has to drive through Tower seeing bodies lying there, lifeless, because the warming centers are not open and they should have been,” said Fresno City Council Member Miguel Arias at the Jan. 5 regular Council meeting.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Gift Card Program is a Sweet Success and Sells Out
Thank you to everyone who supported Clovis restaurants by participating in the gift card program, brought to you by the City of Clovis, Clovis Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.). All gift cards allotted for the program have now been distributed. “This program has been...
DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
fox10phoenix.com
Gang members arrested in California shooting that killed 6: sheriff
VISALIA, Calif. - Two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody without incident and Angel "Nanu" Uriarte, 35,...
DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) […]
