NBA Analysis Network

Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked

With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
FOX Sports

James and the Lakers take on the Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers (23-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (27-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.2...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers return home to host LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Los Angeles Lakers

The Indiana Pacers host the Los Angeles Lakers in Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight. Lakers star LeBron James almost certainly won't be breaking the scoring record in this one, but it will still be a unique battle between two teams close in the standings. The Pacers beat the Lakers by one point thanks to an Andrew Nembhard buzzer beater in November.
FOX Sports

Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
FOX Sports

Butler, Heat take on the Knicks

Miami Heat (29-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (27-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat take on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks on Thursday. The Knicks are 18-15 in conference play. New York ranks third in the...
