Indiana State

OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
College Football News

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
BLACKSBURG, VA
ClutchPoints

Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles

It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

Long Island vs. Merrimack prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 2 best bets from proven model

The Merrimack Warriors (7-16) are hosting the LIU Sharks (3-19) in a battle between NEC foes on Thursday evening. This will be the first of two regular-season matchups between the schools. The Warriors are fourth in the conference standings, meanwhile, the Sharks sit in ninth place. The all-time series is tied 3-3 with the teams alternating wins and losses.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
New York Post

2023 March Madness futures: College basketball predictions to win it all

With January officially behind us, we’re just under a month away from conference tournament season and two months from crowning a national champion — which feels as unpredictable as ever in a strange year for college basketball. Traditional blue bloods Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky are all mired in down seasons, and traditional powers Gonzaga and Michigan State are decidedly less dangerous than in most years. This has left the door wide open for one of college basketball’s nontraditional powers to seize their shot at a storybook run. Here’s our favorite title bets to make at FanDuel among the favorites, dark horses...
ALABAMA STATE
The Comeback

Latest college basketball upset breaks insane record

The 2022-23 college basketball season has been a year where top-ranked teams have frequently been on upset alert. That was the case yet again for the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, who took on a pesky Florida Gators team that gave them all sorts of fits. The Volunteers had an extremely tough time on the Read more... The post Latest college basketball upset breaks insane record appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GAINESVILLE, FL

