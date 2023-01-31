Read full article on original website
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Tennessee slips in Top 25 And 1 after head-scratching loss to Florida
Tennessee is good. Really good, sometimes. But the Vols are undeniably flawed relative to most other teams at the tip-top of the sport, and that was on full display again Wednesday night when they lost by double-digits to a Florida squad that entered with nine losses and zero victories over schools ranked in the top 45 of the NET.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
College Football News
Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles
It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
CBS Sports
Long Island vs. Merrimack prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 2 best bets from proven model
The Merrimack Warriors (7-16) are hosting the LIU Sharks (3-19) in a battle between NEC foes on Thursday evening. This will be the first of two regular-season matchups between the schools. The Warriors are fourth in the conference standings, meanwhile, the Sharks sit in ninth place. The all-time series is tied 3-3 with the teams alternating wins and losses.
Watch: Danny Manning, Louisville Players Preview Georgia Tech
The Cardinals return to the KFC Yum! Center and hope to secure ACC win No. 1 for the season against the Yellow Jackets.
2023 March Madness futures: College basketball predictions to win it all
With January officially behind us, we’re just under a month away from conference tournament season and two months from crowning a national champion — which feels as unpredictable as ever in a strange year for college basketball. Traditional blue bloods Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky are all mired in down seasons, and traditional powers Gonzaga and Michigan State are decidedly less dangerous than in most years. This has left the door wide open for one of college basketball’s nontraditional powers to seize their shot at a storybook run. Here’s our favorite title bets to make at FanDuel among the favorites, dark horses...
Latest college basketball upset breaks insane record
The 2022-23 college basketball season has been a year where top-ranked teams have frequently been on upset alert. That was the case yet again for the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, who took on a pesky Florida Gators team that gave them all sorts of fits. The Volunteers had an extremely tough time on the Read more... The post Latest college basketball upset breaks insane record appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Basketball Odds: FAU vs. UAB prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/2/2023
One of the hottest teams in all of college basketball will take the floor tonight as the #19-ranked Florida Atlantic Owls take on the UAB Blazers. It is time to check out our college basketball odds series where our FAU-UAB prediction and pick will be revealed. In the midst of...
Five-star PG Tahaad Pettiford commits to Auburn
Auburn has landed one of the best guards in the country. Tahaad Pettiford, a five-star prospect and the No. 3 point guard in the 2024 recruiting class, has committed to the Auburn Tigers. He picked the Tigers over a final group of UCLA, Kansas, Kentucky, UConn, Ole Miss, and Seton...
Texas A&M at Arkansas odds, picks and predictions
The Texas A&M Aggies (15-6, 7-1 SEC) face the Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7, 3-5) on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
