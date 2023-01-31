Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Crash closes section of East Main Street at Yarmouth/Hyannis line
YARMOUTH – A traffic crash closed East Main Street at Route 28 in Yarmouth. The three-vehicle crash happened about 4 Pm Thursday on East Main Street at Bayview Street. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. The road reopened about 4:45 PM.
capecod.com
Sagamore Bridge Maintenance, Lane Closures Begin March 1
SAGAMORE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that maintenance work along the Sagamore Bridge will start on March 1, weather pending. Crews will be making repairs to the bridge’s structural integrity, including its joints, steel supports, and pavement. The work will require lane closures to...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Historic Amenities Key To Route 28 Reconstruction
HARWICH – West Harwich residents sent a clear message to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation that retention of the historic character of the village is of primary importance in the planned reconstruction of Route 28 from the Herring River Bridge into Dennisport. Approximately 30 people attended MassDOT’s Jan. 24...
capecod.com
Section of Sandwich Road in Falmouth closed due to car vs pole crash
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police officers are presently out at a traffic crash in the area of 174 Sandwich Road, where a vehicle has struck a utility pole. The road will be shut down as a result. Eversource is on the way to assess the damage. We will provide updates on the road closure when when we have more information.
capecod.com
Surprise snowfall creates havoc for morning commute on upper Cape
SANDWICH – A surprise snowfall only accumulated an inch or so, but that was enough to create havoc for the morning commute. Numerous crashes were reported in Sandwich stretching up onto Route 25 in the Wareham area. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes. By 9...
capecod.com
Barnstable Reschedules Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project
HYANNIS – Barnstable’s public information meeting on the Ocean Street renovation project has been rescheduled to Monday, February 6. Plans to renovate the south end of the road’s sidewalks between Kalmus Beach and the John F. Kennedy Memorial will be outlined during the session. Town officials add...
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Dartmouth Fire Departments respond to blaze at Route 6 auto dealership
A quick and aggressive interior fire attack, made by Westport’s firefighter/paramedics last night, kept a structure fire contained to the office space of an auto sales and repair shop on State Road. A call came into Westport dispatch just after 11:45 p.m. Wednesday for flames showing at 735 State...
quincyquarry.com
Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done #mayorkoch #dpw #cityofquincy
Koch Maladministration allows paving to be done when way colder than non-emergency paving should be done. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Laying asphalt is well-known to not be advised to be undertaken when the temperature is lower than fifty degrees Fahrenheit outside unless an emergency repair is needed poses the risk of problems later with so laid asphalt.
capecod.com
Vessel sinks in Hyannis Harbor
HYANNIS – A vessel sank at a dock off Pleasant Street in Hyannis Thursday morning. Hyannis Firefighters responded to the scene after 10:30 AM and deployed booms to contain fuel leaking from the boat. The Barnstable Harbormaster as well as the U.S. Coast Guard were also on scene. Further details were not immediately available.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police, EMS, respond to car v. pole accident, life-saving measures needed
At approximately, 11:00pm, on Tuesday night, the New Bedford Police received a report of a serious car accident at the corner of Mill Street and Rockdale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a grey sedan with a smashed front end resting against a telephone pole. The 4 occupants inside were all injured, airbags were deployed and the driver was completely unconscious. New Bedford EMS immediately began to administer CPR and were able to successfully resuscitate the driver. All occupants were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.
capecod.com
Coast Guard airlifts ailing fisherman off Chatham
CHATHAM – Early Tuesday morning, Air Station Cape Cod MH-60T and HC-144A crews responded to a fishing vessel requiring immediately medical assistance for a crew member who experienced a severe head injury 90 miles east of Chatham. After battling difficult sea conditions, low visibility, and snow, the helicopter crew safely transferred the individual to a higher level of care.
capecod.com
Updated: Fire breaks out in rear of structure in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: Just after 3 PM Tuesday, a resident of an apartment next door to Headquarters Station walked over to the station to report a fire in her second-floor apartment. Smoke was visible from the station, and a first alarm assignment was dispatched. The crew from Engine 10 entered the second-floor apartment and found a portable appliance in the bathroom tub that had caught fire. The fire was extinguished by an employee of a business located on the first floor, prior to our arrival. Fire Investigators along with the Town of Falmouth Inspectional Services investigated the fire. It appears the fire was contained a small portable washing machine being used in the tub. There was no extension of the fire, but there is smoke damage throughout the apartment. The resident and one pet were uninjured. The cause remains under investigation. Main Street was closed for a short period of time. All units were clear by 3:50 PM.
Mass Pike eastbound backed up for miles after rush hour crash in Brighton
BOSTON - The eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike turned into a parking lot during rush hour Monday morning.A two-car crash near the Market Street overpass around 6:30 a.m. forced State Police to shut down three of the four lanes on the highway.There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any serious injuries.With only one lane of traffic getting by, eastbound traffic was backed up for miles. The drive time from the I-95 exit on the Pike in Weston to I-93 in Boston was taking about an hour.The crash cleared around 7:20 a.m. but there were still residual delays.
capecod.com
Teen seriously injured in dirt bike accident in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A teenager was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in West Barnstable. The dirt bike reportedly collided with a tree off Navigation Road around 12:30 PM Sunday. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and Mass Environmental Police.
Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley
Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
Turnto10.com
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close
Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Brewster Takes The Plunge With Swimming Pool Regs
BREWSTER – Having digested residents’ feedback from a Jan. 17 public information session, the Bay Property Planning Committee on Jan. 24 approved a set of operating rules for running what will be the Cape’s first municipal swimming pool during its inaugural public summer season. Pending final approval...
capecod.com
Mayflower Wind Holding Nantucket Info Session
NANTUCKET – Representatives from an offshore wind project will be performing community outreach at an upcoming public drop-in session on Nantucket. Officials with the Mayflower Wind project will present photosimulations of the planned wind farm, which would be built roughly 20 miles south of the island. For those who...
capecod.com
State Says West Tisbury Fire Station Likely PFAS Source
TISBURY – The West Tisbury Fire Station has been identified as a source of PFAS that has contaminated some nearby private water supplies. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection sent a notice that the town is liable for cleanup expenses since it owns the station. The chemicals were first...
capecod.com
Suspect taken into custody in rash of car break-ins, stolen vehicles and arson of a vehicle
CENTERVILLE – From Barnstable Police: On Monday January 30th, 2023, 27 year old Austin Donn of Plymouth, was taken into custody by the Barnstable Police Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division on an arrest warrant out of the Barnstable District Court. Donn was developed as a suspect in a spree of motor vehicle break ins, stolen motor vehicles, and motor vehicle arson that occurred in the early morning hours on January 14, 2023 in the villages of Centerville and Marstons Mills. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the public and our Facebook community for their assistance in identifying Donn as the individual responsible for these crimes.
