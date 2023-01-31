Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
5 of Our Favorite Taco Spots in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Shapiro selects 2nd Philly school official to join cabinet
Gov. Josh Shapiro has selected another Philadelphia school district official to join his cabinet.Reggie McNeil, the district’s chief operating officer, will serve as secretary of general services, responsible for state buildings and vehicles, as well as procurement, Shapiro announced Wednesday.Shapiro tapped the district’s chief financial officer Uri Monson to serve as his budget secretary in December. Monson stabilized the district’s finances during his nearly seven-year tenure, resulting in a significant upgrade...
Temple News
TUGSA officially strikes following stagnant negotiations with Temple
This story is developing. Check back for updates. The Temple University Graduate Students’ Association is officially on strike, the union announced on their Instagram Tuesday. “After bargaining for over a year, Temple still refuses to meet our demands of a living wage, dependent healthcare, longer leave, and better working...
Temple News
Temple prepares to renovate and expand Paley
Temple University is preparing to renovate and expand Paley Hall, with exterior demolition set to begin in February. Scheduled to reopen in Fall 2025, the reimagined building will be the new home of the College of Public Health and a centerpiece of Main Campus. On Nov. 18, the university announced...
glensidelocal.com
Helicopters to land on Jenkintown SD’s campus on Thursday
The Jenkintown Police Department will be conducting a training exercise on Thursday, February 2, during after-school hours at Jenkintown School District’s campus. The exercise will involve helicopters and personnel simulating a complex emergency scenario. The helicopters will land on the campus which will be unoccupied by students during that time.
Temple News
TSG president previews spring semester goals
The fall semester for Temple Student Government was one marked by collaboration with student organizations, advocating for public safety efforts and engaging voters ahead of a significant midterm election. During the Spring, TSG plans to continue working with Jennifer Griffin, vice president of public safety, to help address campus safety...
Temple News
February 1: Paley Hall’s facelift?
The College of Public Health will have a new home in Paley Hall, but building will have to first undergo renovations. News staff writer Oliver Sabo explains what the future holds for Paley. Influencer marketing is something we all encounter while on social media. Temple News freelance writer Sophia Reis...
Temple News
Temple, follow mental health and wellness recommendations
On Jan. 23, the Task Force on Mental Health and Wellness provided recommendations for Temple University to improve mental health care divided into three areas of focus: culture and climate, services and support and administration. Temple is establishing a Health and Well-being Division and dedicating $1 million annually to mental...
Temple News
TUGSA rallies on campus following strike announcement
The Temple University Graduate Students’ Association rallied in front of Charles Library following the union officially announcing their strike Tuesday morning, two months after 99 percent of its members voted to authorize a strike on Nov. 11. TUGSA began negotiating their contract last February and is advocating that teaching...
After Being Disrespected by His Teacher, Norristown Native Passed on Pro Sports Career to Become Historian
As a child, Norristown native Charles Blockson was told by a teacher that his heritage had no history worth learning, writes Avi Wolfman-Arent for Billy Penn. “Negros were born to serve white people,” the teacher said. The horrific comment put young Blockson on a mission to chronicle and preserve...
Temple News
Theresa Powell remembered at emotional memorial service
Theresa Powell’s family, friends and colleagues gathered in the Temple Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, hugging and exchanging memories ahead of today’s celebration of life. Temple hosted a memorial service for Powell, who passed away suddenly in her home state of Texas on Jan. 2, in the Temple...
Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group
Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
clsphila.org
Statement of Community Legal Services on the 2023 Philadelphia Water Department Rate Case
Last week, Community Legal Services learned that the Philadelphia Water Department is proposing to increase water rates by $240 million over the next two years. This increase will raise water bills for Philadelphia families by more than 20%, costing them between $130 and $275 more per year. At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet due to record inflation, a rate increase will make it harder to pay their bills, risking their access to safe drinking water.
‘I do not feel safe’: Teacher safety spotlighted in Council meeting on Philly schools
Philadelphia City Council on Tuesday heard how neighborhood safety issues are affecting the School District of Philadelphia teacher shortage.
Five Montco Public Elementary Schools Rank Among Top 15 in Pennsylvania for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. This public charter school has 235 students in grades K–8. It also ranked...
Opinion: Why the proposed 76ers arena is a false solution to dead zone on Market East
Philadelphia, like many major U.S. cities, prides itself as a “city of neighborhoods.”. From rowhomes to parks to informal parking rules, the diversity in neighborhood architecture, infrastructure, and values makes different areas of the city attractive to a variety of outside stakeholders. Diverse and bustling neighborhoods make Philly special. Key to this diversity is the livability — and by extension affordability — of the neighborhoods.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, known as the City of Brotherly Love, is a great place for young professionals to start or advance their careers. The city offers a diverse range of neighborhoods, each with its own unique personality and charm.
Dismissal of lawsuit over Philadelphia's Columbus Day name change upheld
A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the mayor of Philadelphia discriminated against Italian Americans in renaming the city's Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Architectural marvel or symbol of police brutality? Former headquarters for Philadelphia police faces uncertain future
The city of Philadelphia is prepared to release a report detailing a months-long community engagement effort officials say will inform the fate of the Roundhouse, the unusual concrete building that served as police headquarters for more than six decades. Many of the residents who participated in that process said they...
thedp.com
'Rapid increase' in rodent sightings in KCECH disrupts student living
Kings Court English College House is experiencing a “rapid increase” in rodent and pest sightings, specifically in its Kings Court building. Residents on every floor of Kings Court — one of the two buildings in the first-year college house — told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they have seen more mice in their rooms and in the hallways since returning from winter break. Sightings have become more frequent and widespread since then, they said. Students who live in English House — which is separated from Kings Court by a courtyard — did not report seeing mice.
Comments / 0