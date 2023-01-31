Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Abortion Hotline Now Offers Free Legal Advice
BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts has joined several other states in establishing a hotline that will offer free legal advice to women seeking abortions in the state, as well as their health care providers and helpers. Attorney General Andrea Campbell says the hotline announced Monday is in response to the...
Plan to Ban PFAS Filed by State Legislators
HYANNIS – Legislation that would ban the use of PFAS in products has been filed by state lawmakers. Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr, who helped spearhead the effort, says the legislation would ban the substance in food packaging by 2026. It would also prohibit the sale of...
Updated: Public Health Officials Denounce Proposed Title Five Changes
HYANNIS – Public health officials have criticized the state for its proposed changes to Title Five, claiming the new rules would impact the emotional and financial well-being of residents. The Massachusetts Association of Health Boards sent a letter to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection stating MassDEP failed to...
Wind Chill Watch for late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON…. * WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode...
Surprise snowfall creates havoc for morning commute on upper Cape
SANDWICH – A surprise snowfall only accumulated an inch or so, but that was enough to create havoc for the morning commute. Numerous crashes were reported in Sandwich stretching up onto Route 25 in the Wareham area. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes. By 9...
Will You Help Sage Find a Home on Cape Cod?
Say hello to Sage! He is a 4 year old Pittie mix who is looking to be your next best friend! He can be a bit enthusiastic with his hellos, so he will need some help refining his manners using positive reinforcement and lots of patience/management to help him get it right. He has successfully lived with cats and dogs in the past, but has been dog selective here at the shelter. He could potentially live with another dog in the future pending a slow introduction, but he says no thanks to dog parks. He could live in a home with older, sturdy kids who won’t mind a bouncy dog and that could participate in training this exuberant boy!
Cold Weather Advisory: Keep warm, keep safe during cold snap-Avoid fire and carbon monoxide hazards during dangerous weather
STOW, MA – With bitter cold temperatures heading our way this weekend, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey is reminding residents to “Keep Warm, Keep Safe” and avoid fire and carbon monoxide (CO) hazards while heating their homes. “Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of residential...
