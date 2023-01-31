Exclusive: Arsenal open to Caicedo alternatives, Chelsea’s transfer strategy deserves praise – Ben Jacobs column

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Fans have noticed something unusual on the Manchester United website to do with Mason Greenwood..
The 21 year old talented footballer, Mason Greenwood hasn’t played for the Red Devils since last season and there’s a good chance he never will again after the recording of himself and his girlfriend was leaked last year in what was a shocking reflection on the footballer. One fan online has noticed however that he seems to be still there on the Red Devils 2022/23 squad. See it below..
Comments / 0