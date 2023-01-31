By Mark Fishaut, M.D/FAAP; Eric Peter Sheriff, San Juan County and Andrea Hillman, Principal, Friday Harbor High School. For better or for worse, COVID-19 infection, illness, and fear have rapidly receded from public consciousness. The impact of the pandemic on our community was and remains significant, but in no way compares to what was experienced elsewhere. Through our geographic isolation and the cooperative efforts by the Department of Health, the schools, and the community at large, we all did well, and of this we should be proud.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO