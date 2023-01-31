Read full article on original website
Mac Langford retires after 29 years as a SHIBA volunteer
Mac Langford retired as a Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) volunteer at the end of December after 29 years of service. Back in 1993, Tytti Langford, who was the Operations Manager for the Lopez Medical Clinic, suggested to her husband Mac that he might want to think about becoming a SHIBA volunteer. Being a wise man, Mac heeded his wife’s advice and signed up. In December 1993, he was certified as a SHIBA volunteer and has been helping Lopezians with their transition to Medicare ever since.
The other epidemic | Guest Column
By Mark Fishaut, M.D/FAAP; Eric Peter Sheriff, San Juan County and Andrea Hillman, Principal, Friday Harbor High School. For better or for worse, COVID-19 infection, illness, and fear have rapidly receded from public consciousness. The impact of the pandemic on our community was and remains significant, but in no way compares to what was experienced elsewhere. Through our geographic isolation and the cooperative efforts by the Department of Health, the schools, and the community at large, we all did well, and of this we should be proud.
