Syracuse, NY

insidetheloudhouse.com

4-star Elijah Moore gives Syracuse basketball critical recruiting momentum

At the end of March in 2022, Syracuse basketball received a commitment from 2022 four-star guard Judah Mintz, and he was the last high-school player who had pledged to the Orange until this past Saturday, when 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore announced his verbal commitment to the ‘Cuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Podcast: A scout’s take on Syracuse commit Elijah Moore

Both the Syracuse football and basketball teams had recruiting wins in the past week. On the basketball side, the Orange received its first commitment in the 2024 class, when shooting guard Elijah Moore committed to the SU. He picked Syracuse over finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. What exactly is Syracuse getting from Moore? We chatted with Pro Insight basketball analyst Tyler Glazier to get a scouting report on Moore on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

3 takeaways from February 2023 NLI Signing Day

Syracuse had a relatively quiet day on February 2023 NLI Signing Day. Here are three takeaways from what happened:. On Saturday, Syracuse hosted a large group of recruits, and 2023 wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. among the contingent. The Orange offered the speedy wide receiver (he runs a 4.4 40M) from Atascocita (TX) High and he made it official on Wednesday, signing his NLI. Gill’s offer list included Purdue and Washington State, and is Syracuse’s second wide receiver in the class, joining Kansas’ Bryce Cohoon.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Benny Williams returns to practice for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to practice on Wednesday. Williams missed Monday’s game against #6 Virginia for what head coach Jim Boeheim described as a “personal day.” The 6’9” Maryland native has started 20 games this season. He was replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Maliq Brown last Saturday […]
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: 5-star PG target on a tear, OL high on ‘Cuse, more

Syracuse Orange basketball recruiting target Boogie Fland has produced some massive numbers lately for his high-school team in New York state. Per a recent tweet from high-school hoops analyst Alex Karamanos, the 6-foot-3 Fland posted 28 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a game that his squad won on Friday night. Over the past few games, according to Karamanos, Fland is averaging nearly 30 points per encounter, which is extremely impressive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Yahoo Sports

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
BLACKSBURG, VA
localsyr.com

Jim Boeheim on Orange Nation radio

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was on the radio edition of Orange Nation Thursday. Click on the player above to hear the interview.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2024 ATH Conor McFadden ‘very impressed’ by Syracuse visit

2024 speedster Conor McFadden took a visit to Syracuse this weekend and came away impressed with the trip, he said in an interview with The Juice Online. McFadden, who plays running back and defensive back for Central Bucks West High (PA), finished with 1,020 all purpose yards as they finished 9-5 on the season. The end of football season also marked the beginning of winter track & field, where McFadden has logged times of 11.07 in the 100M and 6.95 seconds in the 60M.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2023 Texas WR Darrell Gill commits to Syracuse

Syracuse added to its 2023 class on Signing Day, as Humble (TX) Atascocita wide receiver Darrell Gill committed to and signed with the Orange. Gill selected SU over offers from Purdue, South Dakota State and Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound athlete is also a track star, and ran the 40M...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire

Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics.  Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2024 OL James Muller recaps ‘great’ Syracuse visit

2024 offensive lineman James Muller visited Syracuse over weekend and enjoyed his visit, he said in an interview with The Juice Online. “The visit was great, I had a great time being there with my family,” Muller said. “The staff is awesome and really is super helpful and friendly.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Awful Announcing

Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question

Monday night, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team fell to the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers 67-62 in a close contest in the JMA Wireless Dome. They did so without the help of starting forward Benny Williams, who didn’t play or attend the game. Naturally, this was noticed by just about everyone in the building, so Read more... The post Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question appeared first on Awful Announcing.
SYRACUSE, NY
cbs19news

Woodberry Forest Athletes Sign for Division One Football

WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- At Woodberry Forest 9 student athletes signed to play college athletics, of those, three signed to play division one college football. First in the impressive lineup, defensive lineman Armel Mukam signed with Notre Dame. The ice hockey player turned defensive lineman boasts an expansion football resume, becoming an all state lineman and captain within just 2 years of picking up the sport. The 6'4 Canadian was first committed to Stanford in June before decommitting for Notre Dame this past fall.
WOODBERRY FOREST, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle duo signs to play at the next level

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Today student athlete across the area put pen to paper for national signing day. At Albemarle High School both Malekye Hicks and Isaiah Grevious are heading to the next level. Isaiah Grevious has signed with VMI, while Hicks signed with Frostburg. The duo led Albemarle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Daily Orange

Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn’t part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench’s passion project.
SYRACUSE, NY

