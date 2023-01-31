2024 speedster Conor McFadden took a visit to Syracuse this weekend and came away impressed with the trip, he said in an interview with The Juice Online. McFadden, who plays running back and defensive back for Central Bucks West High (PA), finished with 1,020 all purpose yards as they finished 9-5 on the season. The end of football season also marked the beginning of winter track & field, where McFadden has logged times of 11.07 in the 100M and 6.95 seconds in the 60M.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO