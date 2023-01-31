Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com
4-star Elijah Moore gives Syracuse basketball critical recruiting momentum
At the end of March in 2022, Syracuse basketball received a commitment from 2022 four-star guard Judah Mintz, and he was the last high-school player who had pledged to the Orange until this past Saturday, when 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore announced his verbal commitment to the ‘Cuse.
Daily Orange
Smith: Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class’ ranking is concerning, but there’s more to it
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. National signing day has come and gone, and to put it mildly, the results don’t exactly stand out on paper. Syracuse’s class isn’t just in the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference, but...
sujuiceonline.com
Podcast: A scout’s take on Syracuse commit Elijah Moore
Both the Syracuse football and basketball teams had recruiting wins in the past week. On the basketball side, the Orange received its first commitment in the 2024 class, when shooting guard Elijah Moore committed to the SU. He picked Syracuse over finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. What exactly is Syracuse getting from Moore? We chatted with Pro Insight basketball analyst Tyler Glazier to get a scouting report on Moore on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast.
sujuiceonline.com
3 takeaways from February 2023 NLI Signing Day
Syracuse had a relatively quiet day on February 2023 NLI Signing Day. Here are three takeaways from what happened:. On Saturday, Syracuse hosted a large group of recruits, and 2023 wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. among the contingent. The Orange offered the speedy wide receiver (he runs a 4.4 40M) from Atascocita (TX) High and he made it official on Wednesday, signing his NLI. Gill’s offer list included Purdue and Washington State, and is Syracuse’s second wide receiver in the class, joining Kansas’ Bryce Cohoon.
jerryratcliffe.com
Boeheim had No. 6 Cavaliers exactly where he wanted them, but Virginia’s Bennett figured things out
Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim did all he could to prepare Syracuse for its rematch with Virginia on Big Monday, and by his own accounting, the Orange played their best game of the year. It wasn’t enough. Boeheim made some changes in his zone, moved it up to push...
Benny Williams returns to practice for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to practice on Wednesday. Williams missed Monday’s game against #6 Virginia for what head coach Jim Boeheim described as a “personal day.” The 6’9” Maryland native has started 20 games this season. He was replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Maliq Brown last Saturday […]
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: 5-star PG target on a tear, OL high on ‘Cuse, more
Syracuse Orange basketball recruiting target Boogie Fland has produced some massive numbers lately for his high-school team in New York state. Per a recent tweet from high-school hoops analyst Alex Karamanos, the 6-foot-3 Fland posted 28 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a game that his squad won on Friday night. Over the past few games, according to Karamanos, Fland is averaging nearly 30 points per encounter, which is extremely impressive.
Yahoo Sports
Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
localsyr.com
Jim Boeheim on Orange Nation radio
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was on the radio edition of Orange Nation Thursday. Click on the player above to hear the interview.
sujuiceonline.com
2024 ATH Conor McFadden ‘very impressed’ by Syracuse visit
2024 speedster Conor McFadden took a visit to Syracuse this weekend and came away impressed with the trip, he said in an interview with The Juice Online. McFadden, who plays running back and defensive back for Central Bucks West High (PA), finished with 1,020 all purpose yards as they finished 9-5 on the season. The end of football season also marked the beginning of winter track & field, where McFadden has logged times of 11.07 in the 100M and 6.95 seconds in the 60M.
UVA basketball: Tony Bennett breaks down Syracuse win, discusses strength of ACC, Virginia Tech matchup
Virginia and coach Tony Bennett improved its win streak to seven Monday with a hard-fought 67-62 road win over Syracuse, the Cavaliers' fifth-straight win at JMA Wireless Dome. With the win, Virginia improved to 17-3 overall and moved a full game ahead of Pittsburgh for solo second in the ACC (9-2) behind Clemson (10-1).
sujuiceonline.com
2023 Texas WR Darrell Gill commits to Syracuse
Syracuse added to its 2023 class on Signing Day, as Humble (TX) Atascocita wide receiver Darrell Gill committed to and signed with the Orange. Gill selected SU over offers from Purdue, South Dakota State and Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound athlete is also a track star, and ran the 40M...
sujuiceonline.com
2024 DL Jaylin Hicks says Syracuse ‘is definitely a favorite right now’
2024 defensive lineman Jaylin Hicks is one of the most coveted New York prospects in his cycle. The Iona (NY) Prep recruit picked up his first offer from Syracuse in January, 2022, and has only seen his stock rise since then. After the Orange extended his first offer, Temple, Wake...
Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire
Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics. Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
sujuiceonline.com
2024 OL James Muller recaps ‘great’ Syracuse visit
2024 offensive lineman James Muller visited Syracuse over weekend and enjoyed his visit, he said in an interview with The Juice Online. “The visit was great, I had a great time being there with my family,” Muller said. “The staff is awesome and really is super helpful and friendly.”
Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question
Monday night, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team fell to the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers 67-62 in a close contest in the JMA Wireless Dome. They did so without the help of starting forward Benny Williams, who didn’t play or attend the game. Naturally, this was noticed by just about everyone in the building, so Read more... The post Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question appeared first on Awful Announcing.
cbs19news
Woodberry Forest Athletes Sign for Division One Football
WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- At Woodberry Forest 9 student athletes signed to play college athletics, of those, three signed to play division one college football. First in the impressive lineup, defensive lineman Armel Mukam signed with Notre Dame. The ice hockey player turned defensive lineman boasts an expansion football resume, becoming an all state lineman and captain within just 2 years of picking up the sport. The 6'4 Canadian was first committed to Stanford in June before decommitting for Notre Dame this past fall.
cnycentral.com
Breanna Stewart of North Syracuse returning to home state to play for New York Liberty
NEW YORK, NY — North Syracuse native Breanna Stewart is coming back to New York. Stewart put out a tweet Wednesday with the Empire State Building and a video of her putting on a Liberty shirt. Stewart has played for the Seattle Storm for the past seven years, winning...
cbs19news
Albemarle duo signs to play at the next level
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Today student athlete across the area put pen to paper for national signing day. At Albemarle High School both Malekye Hicks and Isaiah Grevious are heading to the next level. Isaiah Grevious has signed with VMI, while Hicks signed with Frostburg. The duo led Albemarle...
Daily Orange
Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn’t part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench’s passion project.
