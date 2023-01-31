Read full article on original website
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney locks in his college commitment
Charlie Fortney locked in his college pick on the night before signing day. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive he plans to play at Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “What made them the pick for me was coach (Mark Maciejewski) and the...
Bishop McDevitt’s Kade Werner makes his college pick
Kade Werner proved to be one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile and productive players across the past couple seasons. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And that is something the Bishop McDevitt linebacker hopes to keep going at the next level after committing...
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer discusses Penn State offer, recruiting timeline
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer had a pretty good idea what was happening. Two weekends ago, Brewer, a budding prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, was on campus at Penn State for a junior day. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin was called into James Franklin’s office.
Diocese rules prohibit boys from wrestling girls creates forfeit challenges: What comes next?
Nearly a year ago to the day, the Diocese of Allentown addressed directly the practice of high school wrestling teams sending girls out to face boys knowing that the six schools under the diocese’s watch were required to forfeit those matches. That decision was announced the day after one...
Thomas “Goose” Gosselin tapped to lead inaugural year of Reading United’s women’s team
Reading United A.C. announced Tuesday that Thomas “Goose” Gosselin has been named new Head Coach for the inaugural season of Reading United Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team. With extensive experience in coaching women’s soccer and a passion for the sport, Gosselin is well equipped to lead the team to its first successful year.
Embiid, Harden double-doubles help 76ers top Magic, get back on track
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden refused to stump for an all All-Star bid. After another standout game in a Philadelphia 76ers win in which he fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, Harden can let his statistics sell his candidacy. Joel Embiid had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Harden added...
After Being Disrespected by His Teacher, Norristown Native Passed on Pro Sports Career to Become Historian
As a child, Norristown native Charles Blockson was told by a teacher that his heritage had no history worth learning, writes Avi Wolfman-Arent for Billy Penn. “Negros were born to serve white people,” the teacher said. The horrific comment put young Blockson on a mission to chronicle and preserve...
Reading Derby Girls announce name change to Reading Roller Derby
The Reading Derby Girls was founded in 2012 by Holly Jester, owner of Skateaway in Shillington. The Reading Derby Girls are an active member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association. The team celebrated their 10-year anniversary with the decision to evolve their name into the team they’ve become.
Reading Fightin' Phils name new manager for 2023 Season
READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils announced Tuesday their new team manager for the 2023 baseball season. Al Pedrique will take the helm as skipper when the R-Phils return to Baseballtown in April. He recently served a third-base coach for the Miami Marlins, under now-former manager and MLB legend...
Here’s what happens to some of the 67,000 plush toys from the Hershey Bears’ Teddy Bear Toss
Today was extra special for Milton Hershey School elementary students thanks to Hershey Bears fans. Not only were they visited by two Hershey Bears ice hockey team players, but several hundred plush toys from Sunday’s Hershey Bears Giant Teddy Bear Toss were spread out on tables in the school’s cafeteria.
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
Breakfast-Brunch-Lunch Concept, Turning Point, to Make Lehigh Valley Debut
It’s going to be a big year for the relatively local company, as it gears up to open two more New Jersey locations in Paramus and Ocean City, while also making its Florida debut with two outposts around Palm Beach.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Philadelphia Eagles player indicted on rape, kidnapping charges
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A Philadelphia Eagles player has been indicted on charges in an Ohio rape case, according to the state's Attorney General Dave Yost and the Guernsey County Sheriff. Joshua Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of...
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker.
