Read full article on original website
Related
techxplore.com
SK Hynix posts record profit loss on falling chip prices
The world's second-largest memory chip maker SK Hynix said Wednesday it would reduce investments after reporting its biggest ever operating loss as it was hammered by an industry-wide downturn. The South Korean chipmaker, which supplies memory chips to Apple, reported an operating loss of 1.7 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in...
Apple suffers 1st quarterly sales decline in nearly 4 years
CUPERTINO -- Apple on Thursday posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.The company's sales of $117 billion for the October-December period represented a 5% decline from the same time in the previous year, a deeper downturn than analysts had projected.It marks Apple's first year-over-year decrease in quarterly revenue since the January-March period in 2019 when sales also slipped 5% amid slowing iPhone demand and the fallout of a trade war with China that was being waged by then-President Donald Trump.Apple's...
Sony Pictures’ Quarterly Profit Falls to $179M, Group CFO Promoted to President
Sony Pictures’ operating income for its fiscal third quarter ending December fell to $179 million, down 86 percent from $1.31 billion in the same period the previous year, hit by the lack of major theatrical hits and lower revenue from television licensing. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile was the Sony unit’s biggest earner with $96 million, followed by Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, both logging $25 million. More from The Hollywood ReporterImprisoned Iranian Director Jafar Panahi Declares Hunger Strike'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Scores China Release Date, Continuing Beijing's Reopening to Hollywood (Exclusive)Daisy Ridley...
Apple quarterly profit dented 5% by weak iPhone sales
Apple on Thursday reported sales and profits that missed Wall Street expectations driven by weak iPhone sales after COVID lockdowns in China disrupted production of the company’s biggest seller. Apple sales fell 5% to $117.2 billion and were down in every part of the world in the quarter. Sales from each product category dropped, except for gains in services and iPads. Earnings per share were $1.88, Apple’s first miss of Wall Street’s profits expectations since 2016. Analysts had expected sales of $121.1 billion and profits of $1.94 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told Reuters that the production disruptions that...
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Action News Jax
Stocks rise on Wall Street, adding to its strong January
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last economy-shaking hikes to interest rates for a while. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher and on pace to close out...
techxplore.com
Tech industry job cuts come rapidly and in big numbers
In just the past month there have been nearly 50,000 job cuts across the technology sector. Large and small tech companies went on a hiring spree in over the past several years due to a demand for their products, software and services surged with millions of people working remotely. However, even with all of the layoffs announced in recent weeks, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. Here's a look at some of the companies that have announced layoffs so far.
Euro zone factories are likely over the worst - PMI
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity eased again last month suggesting the worst may be over, according to a survey which showed price pressures slackened and the fall in demand moderated, driving a surge in optimism.
Tech earnings hit pause button on market rally
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Big Tech led U.S. markets on a sharp rebound to kick off 2023. The message from their earnings on Thursday: not so fast. Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) all posted results for the end-of-year quarter that left a sour taste in investors' mouths. The reports renewed questions about global economic demand, the effect of higher interest rates and whether the market's January rally got ahead of itself.
Siemens Healthineers confirms outlook despite Q1 profit drop
BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday despite a drop in quarterly profit driven by low demand in China, as it saw strong order growth in the first quarter.
ValueWalk
ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
ASML put concerns about China restrictions to rest, beating Wall Street views for the fourth quarter. It also boosted guidance for the current quarter. The company said it sees revenue growing by at least 25% this year. The stock has been traveling higher in January, getting support well above longer-...
Sony lifts outlook closer to record level, raises PS5 sales target
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) has nudged up its annual profit forecast, helped by a strong showing for its videogame division, and raised its PlayStation 5 game console sales target by one million units to 19 million for the year to March.
Apple posts disappointing first quarter results
Apple on Thursday released its first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2023, with revenue, earnings per share and two of its segments coming in below estimates.
Merck sees sharp decline in COVID sales for 2023 after strong fourth quarter
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) on Thursday forecast 2023 earnings below Wall Street estimates along with an expected steep decline in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, and its shares fell around 2%.
Roche warns 2023 profits will fall on $5 billion COVID sales hit
BASEL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) warned on Thursday profits will decline in 2023 as falling demand for its COVID-19 therapy and diagnostics kits will knock sales by over $5 billion, the latest sign that the pharmaceutical industry's years-long pandemic boost is ebbing.
Gilead profit beats Street expectations on COVID and HIV sales
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit driven by strong demand for its HIV and cancer drugs, while COVID-19 antiviral Veklury had sales that were double Wall Street estimates.
Memory chip prices expected to remain in freefall through the first half of 2023
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Memory chip prices are expected to continue their downward trajectory through the first half of 2023, and perhaps beyond. Market intelligence provider TrendForce told The Wall Street Journal that DRAM prices are likely to slide by 20 percent in the first quarter and 11 percent in Q2. NAND flash prices, meanwhile, are predicted to drop 10 percent and three percent in Q1 and Q2, respectively.
gamblingnews.com
Entain Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and 2022 Growth
On Wednesday, the company revealed it has seen an increase in its net gaming revenue (NGR) for the fourth quarter as well as the full year 2022. Judging by Entain’s latest report, NGR for Q4, which includes the period between October 1 and December 31, 2022, increased by 11% when compared to the corresponding period in 2021.
Novartis says operating profit to grow again ahead of Sandoz spin-off
BASEL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) on Wednesday predicted that core operating income would grow in a "mid single digit" percentage range in 2023 following stagnation last year, as the Swiss drugmaker prepares to spin off its Sandoz generics business.
Comments / 0