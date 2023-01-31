Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Barnstable Reschedules Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project
HYANNIS – Barnstable’s public information meeting on the Ocean Street renovation project has been rescheduled to Monday, February 6. Plans to renovate the south end of the road’s sidewalks between Kalmus Beach and the John F. Kennedy Memorial will be outlined during the session. Town officials add...
capecod.com
Mayflower Wind Changes Name to SouthCoast Wind Energy
NANTUCKET – SouthCoast Wind Energy is the new name for the offshore wind developer formerly known as Mayflower Wind. Officials said in a statement that the new name is representative of the company’s dedication to serving the regional community. “We are proud to call the SouthCoast home and...
capecod.com
Mayflower Wind Holding Nantucket Info Session
NANTUCKET – Representatives from an offshore wind project will be performing community outreach at an upcoming public drop-in session on Nantucket. Officials with the Mayflower Wind project will present photosimulations of the planned wind farm, which would be built roughly 20 miles south of the island. For those who...
Barnstable Patriot
Former Mayflower Wind renames itself after the SouthCoast
An offshore wind project with links to Somerset has renamed itself to reflect its connection to the SouthCoast. The company formerly called Mayflower Wind, which is constructing a wind farm 20 miles south of Nantucket, announced on Wednesday it has renamed itself as SouthCoast Wind Energy LLC. “We are proud...
capecod.com
Vessel sinks in Hyannis Harbor
HYANNIS – A vessel sank at a dock off Pleasant Street in Hyannis Thursday morning. Hyannis Firefighters responded to the scene after 10:30 AM and deployed booms to contain fuel leaking from the boat. The Barnstable Harbormaster as well as the U.S. Coast Guard were also on scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Historic Amenities Key To Route 28 Reconstruction
HARWICH – West Harwich residents sent a clear message to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation that retention of the historic character of the village is of primary importance in the planned reconstruction of Route 28 from the Herring River Bridge into Dennisport. Approximately 30 people attended MassDOT’s Jan. 24...
capecod.com
Surprise snowfall creates havoc for morning commute on upper Cape
SANDWICH – A surprise snowfall only accumulated an inch or so, but that was enough to create havoc for the morning commute. Numerous crashes were reported in Sandwich stretching up onto Route 25 in the Wareham area. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes. By 9...
Gov. Healey to allow homeless inside South Station when extreme cold arrives
With the extreme cold headed our way, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is reversing a policy that banned homeless people from sleeping in South Station overnight.
Cape Cod Chronicle
New Home Proposed For 'Finest Hours' Lifeboat
ORLEANS – Can historic preservation funds through the Community Preservation Act be used to finance new construction?. That was the question facing the Centers for Culture and History in Orleans regarding its application to use $55,000 in community preservation money to help fund the design and engineering of a new building to house the historic CG36500 lifeboat.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Howell Resigns From Affordable Housing Trust Under Pressure From Fellow Selectmen
HARWICH – Selectman Donald Howell resigned from the affordable housing trust on Monday night, avoiding a vote on a motion by Selectmen Chairman Michael MacAskill to remove him from the trust. It was a night filled with finger pointing and back and forth over what some selectmen described as...
capecod.com
Coast Guard airlifts ailing fisherman off Chatham
CHATHAM – Early Tuesday morning, Air Station Cape Cod MH-60T and HC-144A crews responded to a fishing vessel requiring immediately medical assistance for a crew member who experienced a severe head injury 90 miles east of Chatham. After battling difficult sea conditions, low visibility, and snow, the helicopter crew safely transferred the individual to a higher level of care.
fallriverreporter.com
Secretary of State William Galvin turns down 20 percent pay bump; here is what other officials will make
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 31, 2023…..Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20 percent pay raise this year. The 20 percent increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials’ salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters.
capecod.com
State Says West Tisbury Fire Station Likely PFAS Source
TISBURY – The West Tisbury Fire Station has been identified as a source of PFAS that has contaminated some nearby private water supplies. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection sent a notice that the town is liable for cleanup expenses since it owns the station. The chemicals were first...
Turnto10.com
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close
Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
Who Knew You Can Travel From Cape Cod to Cali on Route 6?
Traveling from Cape Cod to California can be done using our very own Route 6 and I literally had no idea until now. The popular saying is, "I was today years old when I learned (insert fact here)" and that couldn't be more true. I was born in New Bedford, raised around the SouthCoast and I know Route 6 is a pretty long road but I had no idea how long it actually was.
capecod.com
Crash closes section of East Main Street at Yarmouth/Hyannis line
YARMOUTH – A traffic crash closed East Main Street at Route 28 in Yarmouth. The three-vehicle crash happened about 4 Pm Thursday on East Main Street at Bayview Street. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. The road reopened about 4:45 PM.
capeandislands.org
'Lets get it done': At the Bourne Dunkin', plenty of opinions on new Cape bridges
Officials have had a lot to say about replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges. But what about the residents living nearby, or the commuters who each day must drive over bridges designed for a 1930s Ford Roadster?. CAI’s Sam Houghton recently spent a morning outside the Dunkin at the foot...
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts has some great thrift stores if you're looking for a bargain. Check out The Thrift Shop of Boston, Cape Abilities in Hyannis, and the Garment District in Cambridge. In West Yarmouth, check out Wicked Thrift.
NECN
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
capecod.com
David Williams is Ocean 104.7’s January Teacher of the Month
David Williams, a 5th grade math and science teacher over at the Quashnet School in Mashpee is Ocean 104.7’s January Teacher of the Month. Kristen, who has a son at the school says, “believe me, when his students get older, they will all look back and name him as the teacher that inspired them the most.” He has such a positive attitude and lets the kids know just how much they are appreciated and valued every day as they continue their educational journey. He loves to make sure that his students have that balance of fun and focus to be successful.
