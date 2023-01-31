David Williams, a 5th grade math and science teacher over at the Quashnet School in Mashpee is Ocean 104.7’s January Teacher of the Month. Kristen, who has a son at the school says, “believe me, when his students get older, they will all look back and name him as the teacher that inspired them the most.” He has such a positive attitude and lets the kids know just how much they are appreciated and valued every day as they continue their educational journey. He loves to make sure that his students have that balance of fun and focus to be successful.

MASHPEE, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO