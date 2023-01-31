A new program that is providing one-on-one help for Hyannis businesses as the economy bounces back from COVID celebrated the close of its pilot season. With a new round of funding opening this month, Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse says the program is a blueprint for how local businesses and services can help one another in the face of changing markets and global challenges. She joins Sunday Journal this week to outline the initiative and the hopes she has for it in the future.

