Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Hakim Ziyech is in Paris to seal a loan move to PSG with Chelsea winger set to leave Stamford Bridge after a disappointing two-and-a-half years in England
Cheslea are ready to accept a loan proposal from Paris Saint-Germain for winger Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan is in Paris already ahead of joining PSG for the rest of the season. Ziyech moved to Stamford Bridge from Ajax in 2020 having starred in the Dutch team's stunning march to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.
Yardbarker
Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad
Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
Yardbarker
Manchester United have been sent a warning about their new signing’s attitude
Marcel Sabitzer completed a deadline-day move to Manchester United but his agent has now come out and warned the club about the player’s attitude. Erik ten Hag was dealt a major blow when he was given the news that creative midfielder, Christian Eriksen will be forced to sit on the sideline as he tries to recover from an injury.
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
Yardbarker
Fans have noticed something unusual on the Manchester United website to do with Mason Greenwood..
The 21 year old talented footballer, Mason Greenwood hasn’t played for the Red Devils since last season and there’s a good chance he never will again after the recording of himself and his girlfriend was leaked last year in what was a shocking reflection on the footballer. One fan online has noticed however that he seems to be still there on the Red Devils 2022/23 squad. See it below..
CBS Sports
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United
The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
Man Utd ratings: Casemiro continues irresistible form, Sancho all smiles on return but Weghorst misses sitter
MANCHESTER UNITED booked their place at Wembley with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial came off the bench to score before Fred added a second as the Red Devils progressed to the final 5-0 on aggregate. Marcus Rashford was left on the bench, but apart...
Union Berlin to sign five-time Champions League winner in biggest shock of the January window
Urs Fischer's Union Berlin are on the brink of a signing nobody saw coming at the start of the month
Paul Pogba has Juventus debut delayed AGAIN as ex-Man Utd star suffers another injury seven months after joining
PAUL POGBA'S Juventus debut has been delayed again by another injury setback. The former Manchester United midfielder rejoined the Old Lady last summer after his Old Trafford contract expired. But despite signing a £130,000-a-week, four-year deal, Juve fans have not seen a single minute of competitive action from the France...
Manchester United make incredible late swoop for Houssem Aouar: report
Manchester United are looking to improve midfield creativity with Houssem Aouar, according to rumours
Man Utd Premier League title winner makes transfer return to first club aged 33 as former side hail ‘world-class’ star
MANCHESTER UNITED hero Shinji Kagawa has rejoined childhood club Cerezo Osaka after a successful career in Europe. Kagawa, 33, returned to his homeland after a short stint at Sint-Truiden with his career seemingly coming full circle. Osaka's website announced: "Shinji Kagawa - He's HOME!. "We are pleased to announce that...
Barcelona look to raid Bayern Munich in stunning double transfer swoop after German giants’ shock move for Joao Cancelo
BARCELONA are lining up a double transfer raid on Bayern Munich, according to reports. The Spanish giants have identified two major stars as key targets. However, they will wait until the summer before launching their bids. According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no talks ongoing between the two European heavyweights...
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
Yardbarker
Predicted Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Iqbal, Garnacho and Pellistri all start
Stretty News predicts Manchester United’s line-up for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest. Manchester United already have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after winning the first leg 3-0 at the City Ground. Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side have little to no chance of coming back from that, even though Erik ten Hag has the opportunity to rest several key players.
Yardbarker
Watch: Fred doubles Manchester United’s lead over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford
Fred gives Manchester United a 2-0 goal lead on the night, but it’s now 5-0 on aggregate in the closing minutes of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest. We’re the famous Man United and we’re going to Wembley! That is being sung at Old Trafford with the Red Devils securing their place in the Carabao Cup final.
Yardbarker
“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit
Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
Here's why Chelsea look set to leave Joao Felix OUT of their Champions League squad
Chelsea have limited Champions League squad spots – meaning a huge name could miss out
Transfer Talk: Paul Pogba's future at Juventus murky amid prolonged injury
Juventus are losing patience with Paul Pogba and considering transferring him or even terminating his contract. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Offered To Break Wage Structure In Last-Ditch Attempt To Extend Milan Skriniar’s Contract, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter President Steven Zhang made a last-ditch attempt to extend the contract of Milan Skriniar by offering wages that went beyond the club’s existing wage structure. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President tried to convince the 27-year-old late on in the January transfer window, but that the player ultimately declined.
Yardbarker
Marcel Sabitzer: I'm proud to have already made history at Man Utd
Marcel Sabitzer is excited to be a Manchester United player. The former RB Leipzig captain has arrived on-loan from Bayern Munich, with Christian Eriksen having been ruled out until late April or May with an ankle problem. I will give my all for the jersey," he told manutd.com. I'm very...
Comments / 0