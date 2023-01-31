ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hakim Ziyech is in Paris to seal a loan move to PSG with Chelsea winger set to leave Stamford Bridge after a disappointing two-and-a-half years in England

Cheslea are ready to accept a loan proposal from Paris Saint-Germain for winger Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan is in Paris already ahead of joining PSG for the rest of the season. Ziyech moved to Stamford Bridge from Ajax in 2020 having starred in the Dutch team's stunning march to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.
Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad

Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
Manchester United have been sent a warning about their new signing’s attitude

Marcel Sabitzer completed a deadline-day move to Manchester United but his agent has now come out and warned the club about the player’s attitude. Erik ten Hag was dealt a major blow when he was given the news that creative midfielder, Christian Eriksen will be forced to sit on the sideline as he tries to recover from an injury.
Fans have noticed something unusual on the Manchester United website to do with Mason Greenwood..

The 21 year old talented footballer, Mason Greenwood hasn’t played for the Red Devils since last season and there’s a good chance he never will again after the recording of himself and his girlfriend was leaked last year in what was a shocking reflection on the footballer. One fan online has noticed however that he seems to be still there on the Red Devils 2022/23 squad. See it below..
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
Predicted Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Iqbal, Garnacho and Pellistri all start

Stretty News predicts Manchester United’s line-up for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest. Manchester United already have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after winning the first leg 3-0 at the City Ground. Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side have little to no chance of coming back from that, even though Erik ten Hag has the opportunity to rest several key players.
Watch: Fred doubles Manchester United’s lead over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford

Fred gives Manchester United a 2-0 goal lead on the night, but it’s now 5-0 on aggregate in the closing minutes of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest. We’re the famous Man United and we’re going to Wembley! That is being sung at Old Trafford with the Red Devils securing their place in the Carabao Cup final.
“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Offered To Break Wage Structure In Last-Ditch Attempt To Extend Milan Skriniar’s Contract, Italian Broadcaster Reports

Inter President Steven Zhang made a last-ditch attempt to extend the contract of Milan Skriniar by offering wages that went beyond the club’s existing wage structure. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President tried to convince the 27-year-old late on in the January transfer window, but that the player ultimately declined.
Marcel Sabitzer: I'm proud to have already made history at Man Utd

Marcel Sabitzer is excited to be a Manchester United player. The former RB Leipzig captain has arrived on-loan from Bayern Munich, with Christian Eriksen having been ruled out until late April or May with an ankle problem. I will give my all for the jersey," he told manutd.com. I'm very...

