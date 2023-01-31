ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Offered To Break Wage Structure In Last-Ditch Attempt To Extend Milan Skriniar’s Contract, Italian Broadcaster Reports

Inter President Steven Zhang made a last-ditch attempt to extend the contract of Milan Skriniar by offering wages that went beyond the club’s existing wage structure. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President tried to convince the 27-year-old late on in the January transfer window, but that the player ultimately declined.
Yardbarker

Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation

In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
The Associated Press

Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Yardbarker

Lapo Elkann breaks his silence and insists he is not Agnelli

Lapo Elkann has responded to critics who have been questioning him over Juventus’ struggles under Andrea Agnelli. The Bianconeri are struggling with some legal battles months after Agnelli and his board of directors resigned. The club has a new leadership group, but as it struggles off-field, some fans are...
The Guardian

Lack of government response to Hillsborough report ‘intolerable’

The author of a report into the experiences of Hillsborough victims’ families said it was “intolerable” the government had not responded more than five years on. The Right Rev James Jones, a former bishop of Liverpool, set out 25 recommendations in his report, The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power, published in November 2017.

