ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork

Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Are Looking At A New Striker For The Summer

Chelsea have now moved their attention to the summer transfer window, and one problem that the squad still has even after the money spent is the lack of a number nine. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to leave the club in the summer, and Armando Broja would then be the only out and out number nine at the entire club.
BBC

Manchester City transfer news: Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo on loan

It is a transfer no-one saw coming 48 hours ago - Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old has played an integral part in the Premier League titles Pep Guardiola's side have won in the past two seasons, but has fallen out of favour and will move to Germany with an option to join permanently for 70m euro (£61.5m) in the summer.
Yardbarker

Report: Meeting Ongoing Between Benfica And Chelsea For Enzo Fernandez

A meeting is now ongoing between Benfica and Chelsea to try and reach an agreement for Enzo Fernandez. The meeting has been described as important and it is expected to be the decisive meeting in the deal. There is still no agreement on the deal and there has been no...
Yardbarker

(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star

Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target was approached by many clubs this January

Fabrizio Romano has responded to some Manchester United transfer rumours involving Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on Deadline Day. The Netherlands international was linked as a late option for Man Utd as they ended up raiding Bayern for the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer, but Romano insists a deal was impossible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy