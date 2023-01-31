Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania police find suspected burglar thanks to snowy footprints | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
This is Pennsylvania’s most filmed location: study
It’s ready for its close-up. A recent study has found the most filmed location in Pennsylvania. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
More banned plants, a children’s garden re-do, and purple tomatoes: The latest in gardening news
Let’s catch up on some plant and garden “readlings” this week while we wait for next month’s pea-planting milestone…. Five kinds of honeysuckle are the latest plants to be banned for sale in Pennsylvania after being deemed harmfully invasive, earning spots on the state’s Noxious Weed List.
Former rail line named Pennsylvania Trail of the Year
The 7.8 mile Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail in McKean County has been named the 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year. The trail is a section of the larger Knox & Kane Rail Trail and is a converted rail line used for walking, jogging, biking and horseback riding. “Congratulations...
Groundhog Day; The most Oreo; jail deaths: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Happy Groundhog Day! Just a little over an hour after this newsletter is sent, Punxsutawney Phil will emerge and let the world know if spring is headed or way early, or if it will be another six weeks of shivering in winter coats. Phil is so beloved that even the...
School buses equipped with cameras have issued 8,000 violations to drivers in Pa. since August
The road to a new way of protecting Pennsylvania students from traffic began in 2017 as Allentown mom Amber Clark walked her daughter, Olivia, across the street to board a school bus for the third day of kindergarten. “I heard a car backfire,” Clark recalled. She swiveled her head to...
Know your news? Prove it with this week’s Great PA News Quiz.
It was a busy week in Pennsylvania news — from new reporting on Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program to the sudden pause of a vital homeowner relief program and Punxsutawney Phil’s controversial prediction. Click the button below to test your knowledge of the latest headlines from Harrisburg and...
Chick-fil-A ‘doing a bang up business,’ accelerates expansion into central Pa.
More Chick-fil-A restaurants are flocking to central Pennsylvania. It’s good news for those who love the famous sandwiches, but not so much for those who claim the restaurants are a traffic nuisance.
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
ALTOONA — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. On Jan. 17, the Altoona Area School District school board updated the...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings include 8 in Pennsylvania
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond said recently it was closing 87 stores and eight of those are in Pennsylvania. While none of the closings in Pennsylvania are in the Harrisburg area, Bed Bath & Beyond has updated the list of closings multiple times. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond...
COVID-19 deaths rising in Pa., although infections and hospitalizations move in good direction
Pennsylvania entered February with a seven-day average of about 35 COVID-19-related deaths per day, the highest level since last May, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Rises in deaths typically come about a month after rises in hospitalizations. Pennsylvania’s rise comes a month after a spike in hospitalizations involving...
N.J. town allowed to sue N.J. for $21M to recoup beach replenishment costs
A Jersey Shore town can move forward with litigation against the state to recoup as much as $21 million it spent over the years to fortify local beaches against severe erosion. Superior Court Judge Michael Blee said Wednesday in Cape May that North Wildwood can proceed with its lawsuit, which...
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
Pa. GOP House leader irate after staffer locked out of his office, accuses Speaker Rozzi of ‘breach of trust’
The partisan rancor that has left the Pennsylvania House of Representatives essentially on lockdown is showing no letup. The House chamber has been locked up. The speaker’s office doors were locked on Thursday, and now a House staffer has been locked out of his office.
Highway safety survey is now accessible to the public: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking public input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its online survey found at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety. PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll noted that 1,230 people died on Pennsylvania roadways in 2021. “Many of these deaths could have been prevented simply by buckling up,...
Man who killed two Pa. women pleads guilty to another death
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man who previously admitted killing two women in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a Michigan woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III pleaded guilty in Calhoun County District Court to second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Ashley...
