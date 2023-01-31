ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Highway safety survey is now accessible to the public: PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking public input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its online survey found at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety. PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll noted that 1,230 people died on Pennsylvania roadways in 2021. “Many of these deaths could have been prevented simply by buckling up,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy