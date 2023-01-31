Read full article on original website
Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad
Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Jorginho ANNOUNCED, shirt number UNVEILED, Moises Caicedo LATEST, Lokonga confirmed
ARSENAL have announced the deadline day signing of Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported £12m. And Jorginho's shirt number with the Gunners has been unveiled. The Gunners were forced to turn to Plan B having failed to land top target Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi-Lokonga completed a...
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Barcelona look to raid Bayern Munich in stunning double transfer swoop after German giants’ shock move for Joao Cancelo
BARCELONA are lining up a double transfer raid on Bayern Munich, according to reports. The Spanish giants have identified two major stars as key targets. However, they will wait until the summer before launching their bids. According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no talks ongoing between the two European heavyweights...
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Paul Pogba has Juventus debut delayed AGAIN as ex-Man Utd star suffers another injury seven months after joining
PAUL POGBA'S Juventus debut has been delayed again by another injury setback. The former Manchester United midfielder rejoined the Old Lady last summer after his Old Trafford contract expired. But despite signing a £130,000-a-week, four-year deal, Juve fans have not seen a single minute of competitive action from the France...
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup
The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier
Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
How Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun could change Mikel Arteta's plans – and save them £80m
Arsenal star Folarin Balogun has more goals on loan in France than Kylian Mbappe – now he might force Arsenal into rethinking their entire trajectory
Nottingham Forest closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas
Nottingham Forest are close to finally getting the goalkeeper they wanted after resurrecting talks with Paris St Germain for Keylor Navas.
Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork
Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
Manchester City transfer news: Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo on loan
It is a transfer no-one saw coming 48 hours ago - Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old has played an integral part in the Premier League titles Pep Guardiola's side have won in the past two seasons, but has fallen out of favour and will move to Germany with an option to join permanently for 70m euro (£61.5m) in the summer.
Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager
Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring
The answer to the United States men's national team's striker problem might be playing in northern France. Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker who was born in New York, scored a hat trick in Reims' 4-2 win over Lorient on Wednesday and now leads the French Ligue 1 in goals with 14. France superstar Kylian Mbappé is second with 13 goals.
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Alexis Sanchez Left In The Summer To Cut Wage Bill, Not Because Of Simone Inzaghi’s Request”
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the reason that the club allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer transfer window was purely financial, and not because coach Simone Inzaghi didn’t want the Chilean to stay. Speaking to Chilean news outlet La Tercera, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri CEO...
Should Arsenal go back for Caicedo in the summer window?
Caicedo Retains His Dream Transfer Wish, Can’t Wait For Summer. In the recently concluded winter transfer window, Arsenal’s two large bids of £60 million and £70 million for Moises Caicedo were rejected by Brighton. The big question among Arsenal fans following the winter transfer window is...
Max Aarons rejected two Premier League transfer moves on deadline day to help Norwich get promoted for third time
MAX AARONS turned down two offers from unnamed Premier League clubs on deadline day in order to win promotion from the Championship with Norwich for a third time. The England Under-21 right-back had interest from a number of clubs from home and abroad before the window closed on Tuesday night.
Inter Milan Wingback Matteo Darmian: “Milan Skriniar Will Give His All Until The End Of Season, I’m Certain Of It”
Inter wingback Matteo Darmian has no doubt that defender Milan Skriniar will continue to give his all until the end of the season despite the transfer saga that has caused much uncertainty around his situation. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, the 33-year-old made clear that he...
Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries & Samir Handanovic Will All Be Fit & Available For Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report
All of midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and wingback Denzel Dumfries will be fit for the Nerazzurri in Sunday’s Serie A clash with AC Milan. This according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that all three of the trio will be fit and available to be in the squad for the Milan derby against the Rossoneri over the weekend.
