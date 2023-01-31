ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad

Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Yardbarker

The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
FOX Sports

Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork

Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
BBC

Manchester City transfer news: Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo on loan

It is a transfer no-one saw coming 48 hours ago - Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old has played an integral part in the Premier League titles Pep Guardiola's side have won in the past two seasons, but has fallen out of favour and will move to Germany with an option to join permanently for 70m euro (£61.5m) in the summer.
BBC

Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager

Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
FOX Sports

USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring

The answer to the United States men's national team's striker problem might be playing in northern France. Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker who was born in New York, scored a hat trick in Reims' 4-2 win over Lorient on Wednesday and now leads the French Ligue 1 in goals with 14. France superstar Kylian Mbappé is second with 13 goals.
Yardbarker

Should Arsenal go back for Caicedo in the summer window?

Caicedo Retains His Dream Transfer Wish, Can’t Wait For Summer. In the recently concluded winter transfer window, Arsenal’s two large bids of £60 million and £70 million for Moises Caicedo were rejected by Brighton. The big question among Arsenal fans following the winter transfer window is...
Yardbarker

Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries & Samir Handanovic Will All Be Fit & Available For Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report

All of midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and wingback Denzel Dumfries will be fit for the Nerazzurri in Sunday’s Serie A clash with AC Milan. This according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that all three of the trio will be fit and available to be in the squad for the Milan derby against the Rossoneri over the weekend.

