Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City man reported missing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City man has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke City Police Department. 75-year-old Michael Collins was last seen at his home in the 5000 block of Williamson Road NW on January 28th at 6:00 p.m. Police say Collins is 5′9″ tall and weighs...
wakg.com
Danville Police Seeking Public’s Help in Identifying Car Theft Suspect
The Danville Police Department is is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect from thefts from motor vehicles. The thefts from motor vehicle occurred during the week of January 31. Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Danville house fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department has released the name of a woman who died after a house fire. 70-year-old Annette Marie Howard died after being taken to a hospital. She lived at the Lewis Street home that burned January 30, and was pulled from the burning building by rescue crews.
Juvenile airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash involving 4 NC students, police say
Multiple people were injured in a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Reidsville Police Department.
Danville Police ask for help identifying person
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation. DPD asks anyone who can identify the person in the picture below to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be entered […]
Smith Mountain Eagle
Nearly $20K worth of drugs found in home
Nearly $20,000 worth of drugs was found in the home of a Boones Mill man, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Joseph Spear, 44, of Boones Mill, on multiple outstanding probation violations.
WSLS
Missing 57-year-old man with dementia found safe
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. The man has been found safe, according to police. A 57-year-old man with dementia is missing out of Danville, according to the Danville Police Department. Marvin Pennick, 57, was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Locust Lane, authorities...
WSET
Police working scene at Willowbrook Apartments in ongoing criminal investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Law enforcement is on the scene at Willowbrook Apartments where the Lynchburg Police Department said a criminal investigation is underway. "Lynchburg Police Department Detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, to follow up on an ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022, in Lynchburg," LPD said.
WDBJ7.com
Police agencies following up 2022 Lynchburg investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three law enforcement agencies gathered at the Willowbrook apartments in Lynchburg Tuesday as part of a follow-up investigation. Lynchburg Police say their detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to follow up on an “ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022.”
WSET
Woman convicted of assault and battery of LPD officer; malicious stabbing charges dropped
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A jury convicted a Lynchburg woman of Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer after an incident with a Lynchburg Police Department officer in 2020. The Commonwealth's Attorney said LPD responded to a report of a potential malicious wounding on February 4, 2020. After...
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
WSLS
Southeast Roanoke house fire leaves $53,000 in damages, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. A house fire in Southeast Roanoke has left $53,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say the fire, which happened at 13th Street Tuesday night, was accidental in nature. UPDATE:. A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke,...
WSET
Leesville Road Elementary School closes early due to 'unauthorized' spray used on a carpet
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An elementary school in Campbell County closed for the remainder of the day on Thursday after an "unidentifiable odor" was discovered. Campbell County Public Schools shared that Leesville Road Elementary School will close for the safety of students and staff. Students riding a bus...
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct
ROANOKE, VA (VR) – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputy's alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation. The post Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSLS
Accused MS-13 gang member gets maximum sentence in 2017 death of Lynchburg teen
BEDFORD, Va. – An accused MS-13 gang member has received the maximum sentence for his part in the 2017 death of a Lynchburg teenager. Josue Coreas-Ventura was sentenced to two life sentences plus ten years to all be served consecutively, with credit received for time already served. On March...
wakg.com
Halifax County Man Sentenced to 60 Days for Accidental Death of his Nephew
On Monday a Halifax County man was charged with the accidental death of his three-year-old nephew. Ja’Kye Dabbs was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 60 days in prison. He was also charged with leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a manner that endangered the child....
wakg.com
Danville Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Named a Top 100 Influencer in Local Government
Robert David, youth services and gang violence prevention coordinator for the City of Danville, was recently named among the “Top 100 Influencers in Local Government” in 2022 by the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). Described as passionate, caring, and inspiring, David was recognized for his work with...
wakg.com
Crimes Against Children Task Force Hosting Webinar to Improve Child Safety on the Internet
The Danville Police Department has announced that the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will host a webinar on Feb 7 at 2 pm as a part of safer internet day. The purpose is to help parents start the conversation with their children about safe internet practices. The webinar was...
chathamstartribune.com
Guevara-Rodriguez guilty of second degree murder
A Pittsylvania County jury found Omar Guevara-Rodriguez guilty of second degree murder for the deaths of two brothers, as well as arson for burning down the house after they had been shot. The verdict came back after about six hours of deliberation and two days of testimony. Guevara-Rodriguez had been...
chathamstartribune.com
Booth did not get N.C. job
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth did not get the job in Winston-Salem, N.C. The city announced that it is appointing Assistant Chief William Penn Jr., to the job as chief. Penn has been with the city's police department for 25 years. Booth was one of four finalists for the job...
Comments / 0