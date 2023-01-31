ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
Why Lionel Messi Will Be Motivated to Play in 2026 World Cup, Ex-Player Believes

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December and while the 35-year-old noted that the tournament in Qatar would be his last, others hope it’s not. Former Argentine player and current manager of Honduran club CD Olimpia Pedro Troglio hopes that Messi lifting the trophy that had long eluded him gives him more motivation to play in 2026.
FIFA Club World Cup 2023 fixtures schedule, teams and format as next champion is crowned in Morocco

The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played February 1-11 in Morocco with seven club teams battling for the title of world champions. The seven clubs include the defending champions of every region of the world, and an additional spot reserved for the host country. But the latter berth had to be reassigned after Moroccan champion Wydad Casablanca also became African champions.
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Marcel Sabitzer: Dynamic midfielder who had fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich

Manchester United's loan move for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer on transfer deadline day was one of the more surprising deals of another record-breaking window. United manager Erik ten Hag was forced into a late foray into the market by Tuesday's news that Christian Eriksen was out for at least three months with an ankle injury, and he quickly set his sights on Sabitzer - a player the club has been tracking for a long time.
Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich

Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...

