CBS Sports

LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Isco transfer situation after Union Berlin move collapses

There remains some interest in the potential free transfer of former Real Madrid and Sevilla midfielder Isco after a move to Union Berlin fell through. The Spaniard is now attracting interest from some Turkish clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column. Isco is one of the most...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target was approached by many clubs this January

Fabrizio Romano has responded to some Manchester United transfer rumours involving Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on Deadline Day. The Netherlands international was linked as a late option for Man Utd as they ended up raiding Bayern for the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer, but Romano insists a deal was impossible.
SB Nation

Benfica confirm Enzo Fernández agreement with Chelsea for Premier League-record fee

The transfer deadline has passed without an official announcement from either Chelsea or Benfica about the transfer of Enzo Fernández being completed, but we can (probably) rest assured that there will no more shenanigans or u-turns or whatever, and that the 22-year-old will soon be posing in Chelsea Blue. But it takes time to get those poses, with just the right amount of Blue Steel.
Yardbarker

Chelsea send cheeky dig at Arsenal during departure announcement

Chelsea sent a cheeky dig at Arsenal on their departure announcement for Jorginho. Jorginho, who was the vice captain of Chelsea, departed for Arsenal on deadline day after the two London rivals agreed on a fee of 10 million pounds plus 2 million pounds of potential additional add ons should Arsenal win the Premier League or Champions League this season.
Yardbarker

Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries & Samir Handanovic Will All Be Fit & Available For Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report

All of midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and wingback Denzel Dumfries will be fit for the Nerazzurri in Sunday’s Serie A clash with AC Milan. This according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that all three of the trio will be fit and available to be in the squad for the Milan derby against the Rossoneri over the weekend.

