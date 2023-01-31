Read full article on original website
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
I wouldn’t have even let Enzo Fernandez back in the locker room, he showed no commitment to Benfica, says president
BENFICA'S president has torn into Chelsea new boy Enzo Fernandez. Portugal legend Rui Costa claims the Prem's £107million record buy was so intent on leaving Benfica he couldn't even return to their locker room. Costa even says Fernandez's attitude ruined the club's hopes of tempting Chelsea to delay the...
On pace to match LaLiga points record, Barcelona look unstoppable with half the season to go
Halfway through the LaLiga season, Barcelona are on pace to hit 100 points after a sixth consecutive win, this time at Real Betis.
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
Barcelona look to raid Bayern Munich in stunning double transfer swoop after German giants’ shock move for Joao Cancelo
BARCELONA are lining up a double transfer raid on Bayern Munich, according to reports. The Spanish giants have identified two major stars as key targets. However, they will wait until the summer before launching their bids. According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no talks ongoing between the two European heavyweights...
Yardbarker
(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star
Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Paul Pogba has Juventus debut delayed AGAIN as ex-Man Utd star suffers another injury seven months after joining
PAUL POGBA'S Juventus debut has been delayed again by another injury setback. The former Manchester United midfielder rejoined the Old Lady last summer after his Old Trafford contract expired. But despite signing a £130,000-a-week, four-year deal, Juve fans have not seen a single minute of competitive action from the France...
San Diego Union-Tribune
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Wingback Robin Gosens: “Dimarco In Extraordinary Form But Today I Repayed Inzaghi’s Confidence In Me”
Inter wingback Robin Gosens feels that he showed how valuable he can be to the Nerazzurri with his performance in the team’s 1-0 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the 28-year-old noted that he’s happy to have...
Yardbarker
Race for the Scudetto: Roma pushed Napoli; AC Milan (& Maldini) in crisis; watch for Ricci
MATCH OF THE WEEK - NAPOLI-ROMA. It was perhaps the "championship point" (using a metaphor linked to the world of tennis) for Luciano Spalletti's team, which arrived against Jose Mourinho's Roma with 50 points scored in 19 games: simply incredible. The Azzurri managed to win, despite the better performance provided...
Yardbarker
Fans have noticed something unusual on the Manchester United website to do with Mason Greenwood..
The 21 year old talented footballer, Mason Greenwood hasn’t played for the Red Devils since last season and there’s a good chance he never will again after the recording of himself and his girlfriend was leaked last year in what was a shocking reflection on the footballer. One fan online has noticed however that he seems to be still there on the Red Devils 2022/23 squad. See it below..
Yardbarker
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Alexis Sanchez Left In The Summer To Cut Wage Bill, Not Because Of Simone Inzaghi’s Request”
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the reason that the club allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer transfer window was purely financial, and not because coach Simone Inzaghi didn’t want the Chilean to stay. Speaking to Chilean news outlet La Tercera, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri CEO...
Yardbarker
Barcelona register January target 18 seconds late due to “computer error”
It was a relatively quiet January for Barcelona, up until the final day of the transfer window. A deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was attempted but ultimately unsuccessful, but a move for LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo looked well set. Barca agreed to fee with the MLS side for...
Liverpool midfield target forcing through surprise move to Barcelona
The Reds are set to miss out on improving their midfield, as a World Cup star opts for Barcelona over Liverpool
AC Milan looks to stem terrible run in derby against Inter
MILAN (AP) — The dispiriting jeers turned to encouraging cheers, even though the result was still bad for AC Milan. The fans’ quick change in attitude wasn’t exactly a surprise, however, with a derby against Inter Milan next on the Serie A schedule. Milan has had a...
Yardbarker
Matteo Darmian Ahead Of Denzel Dumfries To Start In Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report
Inter wingback Matteo Darmian is the favourite to start on the right flank for the Nerazzurri in this weekend’s derby clash with AC Milan in Serie A. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the 33-year-old is ahead of Denzel Dumfries to start on the right for the match against the Rossoneri.
Yardbarker
Report: Meeting Ongoing Between Benfica And Chelsea For Enzo Fernandez
A meeting is now ongoing between Benfica and Chelsea to try and reach an agreement for Enzo Fernandez. The meeting has been described as important and it is expected to be the decisive meeting in the deal. There is still no agreement on the deal and there has been no...
BBC
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. It confirmed...
