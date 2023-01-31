ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star

Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
Yardbarker

Fans have noticed something unusual on the Manchester United website to do with Mason Greenwood..

The 21 year old talented footballer, Mason Greenwood hasn’t played for the Red Devils since last season and there’s a good chance he never will again after the recording of himself and his girlfriend was leaked last year in what was a shocking reflection on the footballer. One fan online has noticed however that he seems to be still there on the Red Devils 2022/23 squad. See it below..
Yardbarker

Barcelona register January target 18 seconds late due to “computer error”

It was a relatively quiet January for Barcelona, up until the final day of the transfer window. A deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was attempted but ultimately unsuccessful, but a move for LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo looked well set. Barca agreed to fee with the MLS side for...
Yardbarker

Matteo Darmian Ahead Of Denzel Dumfries To Start In Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report

Inter wingback Matteo Darmian is the favourite to start on the right flank for the Nerazzurri in this weekend’s derby clash with AC Milan in Serie A. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the 33-year-old is ahead of Denzel Dumfries to start on the right for the match against the Rossoneri.
Yardbarker

Report: Meeting Ongoing Between Benfica And Chelsea For Enzo Fernandez

A meeting is now ongoing between Benfica and Chelsea to try and reach an agreement for Enzo Fernandez. The meeting has been described as important and it is expected to be the decisive meeting in the deal. There is still no agreement on the deal and there has been no...

Comments / 0

Community Policy