Barcelona winter champs; Watch Real Sociedad; Girona raid NYCFC: 10 things from this week's LaLiga you must know

Real Madrid's Vinicius needs protection after shocking tackle - Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois said Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior needs protection after he was the victim of a wild tackle from Valencia's Gabriel Paulista.
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Jorginho ANNOUNCED, shirt number UNVEILED, Moises Caicedo LATEST, Lokonga confirmed
ARSENAL have announced the deadline day signing of Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported £12m. And Jorginho's shirt number with the Gunners has been unveiled. The Gunners were forced to turn to Plan B having failed to land top target Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi-Lokonga completed a...
On pace to match LaLiga points record, Barcelona look unstoppable with half the season to go
Halfway through the LaLiga season, Barcelona are on pace to hit 100 points after a sixth consecutive win, this time at Real Betis.
Lionel Messi Joins Barcelona, Manchester United Stars Among Football’s Top Scorers, Stat Shows
Lionel Messi has shown this 2022-23 season that he still has plenty of football left. Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup and during the tournament in Qatar, the 35-year-old displayed that there’s high-quality football in his boots. After the Argentine scored a goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 victory over...
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Spanish police find fingerprints in Vinicius Junior case
The Spanish police force have made progress in their investigation to the disgraceful mannequin that was hung from a Madrid overpass in the lead up to last week’s Madrid derby. A banner was hung from an overpass in the vicinity of Valdebebas, Real Madrid’s training ground, saying ‘Madrid hates...
Barcelona: How Javier Tebas attempted to stop Lionel Messi from entering first team in 2004
Gavi has officially joined Barcelona's first team when the club registered him as a player, despite the will of La Liga president Javier Tebas. Now This time, suspicions are being leveled at Tebas, who also opposed Lionel Messi's 2004 registration for all of its worth. A Catalan court sided with...
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Madrid cut Barcelona's lead at top of La Liga
Real Madrid beat 10-man Valencia to cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to five points. Los Blancos took the lead through a stunning left-footed strike from Marco Asensio in the 52nd minute. Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr celebrated his 200th Real appearance with his side's second goal two...
Thibaut Courtois asks for Vinicius Junior “to be protected” after another horror tackle
Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Valencia on Thursday night saw the reigning La Liga champions close back to within five points of Barcelona at the top of the table. Second half goals from Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr were enough to see off managerless Los Che. Thibaut Courtois recorded...
Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Joins Nottingham Forest On Loan From PSG
Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas has joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The 36-year-old Costa Rica international will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season at Forest. Navas was the third of three signings made by Forest on the final day of the January transfer window.
Barcelona register January target 18 seconds late due to “computer error”
It was a relatively quiet January for Barcelona, up until the final day of the transfer window. A deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was attempted but ultimately unsuccessful, but a move for LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo looked well set. Barca agreed to fee with the MLS side for...
Vinicius Jr stages anti-Nike protest with dramatic kit change as Cristiano Ronaldo issue repeats itself
VINICIUS JR let his boots do the talking as he ramped up his protests against Nike. The Real Madrid superstar revived memories of tricky moments for Cristiano Ronaldo's Nike deal - by CHANGING footwear against Valencia. The Brazil winger played a goalless first half in blacked-out boots. Then he dazzled...
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia AS IT HAPPENED: Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr score in Real win
Vinicius marked his 200th game for Real Madrid with a goal as Carlo Ancelotti's team went to within five points of leaders Barcelona.
Concern growing that Toni Kroos will retire from Real Madrid at the end of the season
Toni Kroos and Carlo Ancelotti have openly spoken about the prospect of retiring at the end of the season, with the German’s contract up in the summer. The Italian has been quite positive on the matter stating that Kroos is ‘very clear’ about it, but recent weeks have seen a lingering doubt return again.
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager
Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
Watch: Valencia down to 10 men after Gabriel Paulista kicks out at Vinicius Junior
Despite a promising opening 45 minutes to this match, Valencia are well and truly out of their game against Real Madrid now. Los Che stopped the reigning Spanish and European champions from scoring in the first half, despite Antonio Rudiger having an effort ruled out by VAR. However, their resistance...
Race for the Scudetto: Roma pushed Napoli; AC Milan (& Maldini) in crisis; watch for Ricci
MATCH OF THE WEEK - NAPOLI-ROMA. It was perhaps the "championship point" (using a metaphor linked to the world of tennis) for Luciano Spalletti's team, which arrived against Jose Mourinho's Roma with 50 points scored in 19 games: simply incredible. The Azzurri managed to win, despite the better performance provided...
