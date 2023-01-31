Read full article on original website
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo ‘agreed Bournemouth deal and had plane ready before owners opted for Hamed Traore transfer’
NICOLO ZANIOLO was ready to fly to England and join Bournemouth, according to reports. The Italian has been linked to Premier League sides this month as he looks for an exit route from Serie A side Roma. Bournemouth were tipped as the destination for the player before the move broke...
I wouldn’t have even let Enzo Fernandez back in the locker room, he showed no commitment to Benfica, says president
BENFICA'S president has torn into Chelsea new boy Enzo Fernandez. Portugal legend Rui Costa claims the Prem's £107million record buy was so intent on leaving Benfica he couldn't even return to their locker room. Costa even says Fernandez's attitude ruined the club's hopes of tempting Chelsea to delay the...
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Offered To Break Wage Structure In Last-Ditch Attempt To Extend Milan Skriniar’s Contract, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter President Steven Zhang made a last-ditch attempt to extend the contract of Milan Skriniar by offering wages that went beyond the club’s existing wage structure. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President tried to convince the 27-year-old late on in the January transfer window, but that the player ultimately declined.
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Yardbarker
Race for the Scudetto: Roma pushed Napoli; AC Milan (& Maldini) in crisis; watch for Ricci
MATCH OF THE WEEK - NAPOLI-ROMA. It was perhaps the "championship point" (using a metaphor linked to the world of tennis) for Luciano Spalletti's team, which arrived against Jose Mourinho's Roma with 50 points scored in 19 games: simply incredible. The Azzurri managed to win, despite the better performance provided...
Yardbarker
Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries & Samir Handanovic Will All Be Fit & Available For Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report
All of midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and wingback Denzel Dumfries will be fit for the Nerazzurri in Sunday’s Serie A clash with AC Milan. This according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that all three of the trio will be fit and available to be in the squad for the Milan derby against the Rossoneri over the weekend.
Yardbarker
Milan open talks with Real Madrid to drop Diaz price tag
AC Milan have opened talks with Real Madrid to try and drop the asking price to make Brahim Diaz’s loan deal permanent, a report claims. As has been reported by Tuttosport (via Milan News), the Rossoneri are trying to get the price for the Spaniard lowered to €13-15 million.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Alexis Sanchez Left In The Summer To Cut Wage Bill, Not Because Of Simone Inzaghi’s Request”
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the reason that the club allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer transfer window was purely financial, and not because coach Simone Inzaghi didn’t want the Chilean to stay. Speaking to Chilean news outlet La Tercera, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri CEO...
Yardbarker
Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation
In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
Chelsea sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for Premier League record fee
Chelsea have signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica after meeting the midfielder's €121 million release clause, the Portuguese side said on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Barcelona register January target 18 seconds late due to “computer error”
It was a relatively quiet January for Barcelona, up until the final day of the transfer window. A deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was attempted but ultimately unsuccessful, but a move for LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo looked well set. Barca agreed to fee with the MLS side for...
AC Milan looks to stem terrible run in derby against Inter
MILAN (AP) — The dispiriting jeers turned to encouraging cheers, even though the result was still bad for AC Milan. The fans’ quick change in attitude wasn’t exactly a surprise, however, with a derby against Inter Milan next on the Serie A schedule. Milan has had a...
Liverpool midfield target forcing through surprise move to Barcelona
The Reds are set to miss out on improving their midfield, as a World Cup star opts for Barcelona over Liverpool
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
Yardbarker
Barcelona move 8 points clear of Real Madrid with narrow victory over Real Betis
Barcelona have moved eight points clear at the summit of La Liga after a 2-1 over Real Betis in Andalusia on Wednesday. With Real Madrid not playing until Thursday, Xavi Hernandez’s side had the opportunity to increase their lead over Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and they managed to do so despite a nervy ending.
Yardbarker
Report: Meeting Ongoing Between Benfica And Chelsea For Enzo Fernandez
A meeting is now ongoing between Benfica and Chelsea to try and reach an agreement for Enzo Fernandez. The meeting has been described as important and it is expected to be the decisive meeting in the deal. There is still no agreement on the deal and there has been no...
