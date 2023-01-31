Read full article on original website
Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit
Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad
Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
Carabao Cup semi finals: Team news & how to watch Newcastle, Southampton, Man Utd & Notts Forest on TV
All you need to know about how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final second legs involving Newcastle, Southampton, Man Utd and Nottingham Forest on TV.
Manchester United have been sent a warning about their new signing’s attitude
Marcel Sabitzer completed a deadline-day move to Manchester United but his agent has now come out and warned the club about the player’s attitude. Erik ten Hag was dealt a major blow when he was given the news that creative midfielder, Christian Eriksen will be forced to sit on the sideline as he tries to recover from an injury.
Chelsea complete Enzo Fernandez signing on deadline day, Man Utd confirm Marcel Sabitzer loan
Chelsea have completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez for £106m, in what is a British transfer record. The Blues met Benfica’s release clause for the Argentina midfielder shortly before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.A statement from the Portuguese side confirmed the deal past midnight after Chelsea rushed to complete the transfer.It came after Manchester United signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season. The Austria international adds to United’s midfield options after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.Brighton held on to midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Arsenal turned their...
Nottingham Forest transfer news: Andre Ayew joins until end of season
Nottingham Forest have signed Ghana captain and free agent Andre Ayew until the end of the season. The 33-year-old forward was without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd after spending two years with the Middle Eastern club. Ayew turned down Forest's Premier League rivals Everton before...
Fernandes delighted as Man Utd defeat Forest to reach Carabao Cup final
Manchester United won their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg with Nottingham Forest to book a 1999 Wembley rematch with Newcastle. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred ensured victory on the night for Erik ten Hag's side, even though a place in the final was virtually secure anyway thanks to their 3-0 first-leg triumph at the City Ground.
Report: Enzo Fernandez IN Chelsea Squad To Face Fulham
The speculation was rife on Twitter earlier today about whether Enzo Fernandez had trained for Chelsea today due to their being no pictures of him in the team training session. Reports now are suggesting the Argentine did train, and his VISA has been approved for him to be eligible to...
Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Carabao Cup result and final score after Anthony Martial and Fred goals
Manchester United will book a place at Wembley if they avoid losing to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight. The Red Devils did the damage in the first leg thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford,Wout Weghorst, and Bruno Fernandes who helped Erik ten Hag’s men to a 3-0 win.The manager has been quite vocal about his desire to bring silverware back to Old Trafford and the Carabao Cup is United’s best chance at winning a trophy for the first time since 2017. Attempting to stop them are Nottingham Forest but it would take a remarkable comeback from...
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target was approached by many clubs this January
Fabrizio Romano has responded to some Manchester United transfer rumours involving Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on Deadline Day. The Netherlands international was linked as a late option for Man Utd as they ended up raiding Bayern for the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer, but Romano insists a deal was impossible.
(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star
Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Joins Nottingham Forest On Loan From PSG
Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas has joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The 36-year-old Costa Rica international will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season at Forest. Navas was the third of three signings made by Forest on the final day of the January transfer window.
Newcastle vs West Ham: How to watch, stream link, team news
Newcastle United can become the third Premier League team this season to cross the 40-point marker when it meets West Ham on Saturday at St. James’ Park (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Magpies have been terrific at home in all competitions, including at...
FA Cup fourth-round replays: Sunderland v Fulham will be shown live on the BBC
The FA Cup fourth-round replay between Sunderland and Fulham will be shown live on BBC One. Premier League Fulham avoided a shock defeat by Championship side Sunderland last weekend with Tom Cairney's goal earning them a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. The winner will face Leeds United at home in...
Newcastle vs. Southampton live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch EFL Cup
Newcastle United are looking to secure their spot in the final of the EFL Cup when they face Southampton in the second leg of their semifinal on Tuesday. With a 1-0 lead from the first leg, the Magpies have a great opportunity to progress to the final, where they will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest. Eddie Howe’s Southampton side will be determined to overturn the deficit and make it through to the final themselves. The Saints have been in good form lately and will be eager to put in a strong performance in front of the Newcastle crowd.
Chelsea vs. Fulham, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
Chelsea have upset the apple cart of world football once again with an absolutely outstanding, ridiculous, flabbergasting, historic January transfer window, which broke just about every January transfer window record, but now we have to turn our attentions back to the actual football, where things aren’t quite as outstanding.
Soccer-Nottingham Forest sign Ghana captain Ayew
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest have signed Ghana forward Andre Ayew until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The Ghana captain, a free agent, arrives from Qatari side Al Sadd, where he played since 2021, scoring 15 goals in 21 league matches and winning the Qatar Stars League title last season.
