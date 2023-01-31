Newcastle United are looking to secure their spot in the final of the EFL Cup when they face Southampton in the second leg of their semifinal on Tuesday. With a 1-0 lead from the first leg, the Magpies have a great opportunity to progress to the final, where they will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest. Eddie Howe’s Southampton side will be determined to overturn the deficit and make it through to the final themselves. The Saints have been in good form lately and will be eager to put in a strong performance in front of the Newcastle crowd.

