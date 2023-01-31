ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thiago Silva upset: Jorginho sale leaves big hole at Chelsea

Thiago Silva admits Chelsea's players were shocked by the sale of Jorginho to Arsenal. Blues defender Thiago Silva outlined his disappointment at his former teammate's decision but insisted "it happens" in football. "It was for a direct competitor, but these are football things, it happens," Silva told ESPN Brasil. "He...
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Report: Enzo Fernandez IN Chelsea Squad To Face Fulham

The speculation was rife on Twitter earlier today about whether Enzo Fernandez had trained for Chelsea today due to their being no pictures of him in the team training session. Reports now are suggesting the Argentine did train, and his VISA has been approved for him to be eligible to...
The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
Report: Manchester City Hold An Interest In Jude Bellingham

One of the transfer battles of the upcoming summer will be for English international Jude Bellingham as all the top sides in Europe will be wanting the 19-year-old to be the leader within their midfield for the next ten years at least. The three sides who have been continuously linked...
Chelsea send cheeky dig at Arsenal during departure announcement

Chelsea sent a cheeky dig at Arsenal on their departure announcement for Jorginho. Jorginho, who was the vice captain of Chelsea, departed for Arsenal on deadline day after the two London rivals agreed on a fee of 10 million pounds plus 2 million pounds of potential additional add ons should Arsenal win the Premier League or Champions League this season.
Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries & Samir Handanovic Will All Be Fit & Available For Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report

All of midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and wingback Denzel Dumfries will be fit for the Nerazzurri in Sunday’s Serie A clash with AC Milan. This according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that all three of the trio will be fit and available to be in the squad for the Milan derby against the Rossoneri over the weekend.

