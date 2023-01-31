Read full article on original website
Related
Arsenal have signed a potential Thomas Partey backup – and it's not Jorginho
Arsenal have signed Jorginho – but he might not be the Thomas Partey backup that fans are expecting
Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Jorginho ANNOUNCED, shirt number UNVEILED, Moises Caicedo LATEST, Lokonga confirmed
ARSENAL have announced the deadline day signing of Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported £12m. And Jorginho's shirt number with the Gunners has been unveiled. The Gunners were forced to turn to Plan B having failed to land top target Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi-Lokonga completed a...
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool 6 points above relegation zone, Man United out of top four
Fans always argue about which Premier League teams get the better of the VAR decisions, and this season we aim to find the definitive answer.
Yardbarker
Thiago Silva upset: Jorginho sale leaves big hole at Chelsea
Thiago Silva admits Chelsea's players were shocked by the sale of Jorginho to Arsenal. Blues defender Thiago Silva outlined his disappointment at his former teammate's decision but insisted "it happens" in football. "It was for a direct competitor, but these are football things, it happens," Silva told ESPN Brasil. "He...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Karim Benzema and Eder Militao BOTH go off injured for Real Madrid two weeks before Liverpool Champions League clash
REAL MADRID have suffered a DOUBLE injury scare ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash with Liverpool. Los Blancos, who defeated Jurgen Klopp's side in last season's final, face the Reds again in the first leg of the last-16 at Anfield on February 21. However, they could be sweating on...
Yardbarker
Report: Enzo Fernandez IN Chelsea Squad To Face Fulham
The speculation was rife on Twitter earlier today about whether Enzo Fernandez had trained for Chelsea today due to their being no pictures of him in the team training session. Reports now are suggesting the Argentine did train, and his VISA has been approved for him to be eligible to...
Yardbarker
The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier
Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Alexis Sanchez Left In The Summer To Cut Wage Bill, Not Because Of Simone Inzaghi’s Request”
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the reason that the club allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer transfer window was purely financial, and not because coach Simone Inzaghi didn’t want the Chilean to stay. Speaking to Chilean news outlet La Tercera, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri CEO...
‘I’d have driven him there’ – Former England star stunned that Brighton rejected Arsenal’s £70m transfer bid for Caicedo
FORMER England star Danny Murphy has been left stunned that Brighton did not take the money Arsenal offered to sign Moises Caicedo. Caicedo was the subject of two massive bids of £60million and £70m from the Gunners in the January transfer window. However, despite Caicedo openly pleading with...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City Hold An Interest In Jude Bellingham
One of the transfer battles of the upcoming summer will be for English international Jude Bellingham as all the top sides in Europe will be wanting the 19-year-old to be the leader within their midfield for the next ten years at least. The three sides who have been continuously linked...
Yardbarker
Chelsea send cheeky dig at Arsenal during departure announcement
Chelsea sent a cheeky dig at Arsenal on their departure announcement for Jorginho. Jorginho, who was the vice captain of Chelsea, departed for Arsenal on deadline day after the two London rivals agreed on a fee of 10 million pounds plus 2 million pounds of potential additional add ons should Arsenal win the Premier League or Champions League this season.
Yardbarker
Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries & Samir Handanovic Will All Be Fit & Available For Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report
All of midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and wingback Denzel Dumfries will be fit for the Nerazzurri in Sunday’s Serie A clash with AC Milan. This according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that all three of the trio will be fit and available to be in the squad for the Milan derby against the Rossoneri over the weekend.
BBC
Transfer window: Your Premier League club's January business rated - fan views
At the end of a record-breaking winter transfer window, some Premier League clubs are ecstatic while others may be rueing a missed opportunity. We asked our fan community for an assessment of their side's January business - and a rating out of 10... Arsenal. Charlene Smith, AFTV. Rating: 9.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
Everton set to suffer another transfer blow with Andre Ayew closing in on Nottingham Forest free move
EVERTON are set suffer another setback with Andre Ayew reportedly closing in on a free move to Nottingham Forest. The Toffees struggled to make headway in the January window as they look to fight to keep their Premier League status. The club did not make a permanent signing last month...
Comments / 0