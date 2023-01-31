The Portuguese No 7 made a dramatic mid-season exit from a Manchester club where he had been a transformative figure. Sound familiar?Joao Cancelo is not Cristiano Ronaldo. For starters, Bayern Munich were interested in him. He found a suitor in the European elite, not the Saudi super-rich. The conversations that led to his departure took place with Pep Guardiola, not Piers Morgan. There was no explosive interview: indeed, as Cancelo was unveiled at Bayern, he denied it was because his relationship with the Manchester City manager “was not the best”. Yet the clues were that it had deteriorated rapidly.And,...

1 DAY AGO