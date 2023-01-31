Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Joins Barcelona, Manchester United Stars Among Football’s Top Scorers, Stat Shows
Lionel Messi has shown this 2022-23 season that he still has plenty of football left. Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup and during the tournament in Qatar, the 35-year-old displayed that there’s high-quality football in his boots. After the Argentine scored a goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 victory over...
BBC
Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain striker to miss Champions League tie with injury
Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will miss the first leg of his side's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich with a thigh injury. The France forward was injured in Wednesday's 3-1 win at Montpellier and has been ruled out for three weeks. It proved to be a night to...
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
Barcelona look to raid Bayern Munich in stunning double transfer swoop after German giants’ shock move for Joao Cancelo
BARCELONA are lining up a double transfer raid on Bayern Munich, according to reports. The Spanish giants have identified two major stars as key targets. However, they will wait until the summer before launching their bids. According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no talks ongoing between the two European heavyweights...
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Vinicius Jr stages anti-Nike protest with dramatic kit change as Cristiano Ronaldo issue repeats itself
VINICIUS JR let his boots do the talking as he ramped up his protests against Nike. The Real Madrid superstar revived memories of tricky moments for Cristiano Ronaldo's Nike deal - by CHANGING footwear against Valencia. The Brazil winger played a goalless first half in blacked-out boots. Then he dazzled...
Karim Benzema and Eder Militao BOTH go off injured for Real Madrid two weeks before Liverpool Champions League clash
REAL MADRID have suffered a DOUBLE injury scare ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash with Liverpool. Los Blancos, who defeated Jurgen Klopp's side in last season's final, face the Reds again in the first leg of the last-16 at Anfield on February 21. However, they could be sweating on...
msn.com
FIFA Club World Cup 2023 fixtures schedule, teams and format as next champion is crowned in Morocco
The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played February 1-11 in Morocco with seven club teams battling for the title of world champions. The seven clubs include the defending champions of every region of the world, and an additional spot reserved for the host country. But the latter berth had to be reassigned after Moroccan champion Wydad Casablanca also became African champions.
Yardbarker
Fans have noticed something unusual on the Manchester United website to do with Mason Greenwood..
The 21 year old talented footballer, Mason Greenwood hasn’t played for the Red Devils since last season and there’s a good chance he never will again after the recording of himself and his girlfriend was leaked last year in what was a shocking reflection on the footballer. One fan online has noticed however that he seems to be still there on the Red Devils 2022/23 squad. See it below..
Chelsea star Jorginho confronted Italy legend Antonio Cassano on the beach after being snubbed for Messi in Ballon d’Or
ANTONIO CASSANO was confronted by Jorginho while on holiday after claiming the Italy hero should NOT win the Ballon d'Or. A number of football figures had chosen the now-Arsenal midfielder as their pick for the 2021 crown after winning the Champions League and Euro 2020. But Cassano laughed off the...
Yardbarker
Race for the Scudetto: Roma pushed Napoli; AC Milan (& Maldini) in crisis; watch for Ricci
MATCH OF THE WEEK - NAPOLI-ROMA. It was perhaps the "championship point" (using a metaphor linked to the world of tennis) for Luciano Spalletti's team, which arrived against Jose Mourinho's Roma with 50 points scored in 19 games: simply incredible. The Azzurri managed to win, despite the better performance provided...
Messi scores as PSG moves 5 points clear but Mbappe injured
PARIS (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored and Kylian Mbappé missed a twice-taken penalty before getting injured as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 at Montpellier to move five points clear at the top of the French league on Wednesday. Mbappé went down clutching his leg just under...
Yardbarker
Lapo Elkann breaks his silence and insists he is not Agnelli
Lapo Elkann has responded to critics who have been questioning him over Juventus’ struggles under Andrea Agnelli. The Bianconeri are struggling with some legal battles months after Agnelli and his board of directors resigned. The club has a new leadership group, but as it struggles off-field, some fans are...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Wingback Robin Gosens: “Dimarco In Extraordinary Form But Today I Repayed Inzaghi’s Confidence In Me”
Inter wingback Robin Gosens feels that he showed how valuable he can be to the Nerazzurri with his performance in the team’s 1-0 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the 28-year-old noted that he’s happy to have...
Carlo Ancelotti allays injury fears after Karim Benzema's knock as Real Madrid beat Valencia 2-0
Carlo Ancelotti allayed fears that Karim Benzema and Eder Militao's injuries could threaten their chances of facing Liverpool in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation
In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Alexis Sanchez Left In The Summer To Cut Wage Bill, Not Because Of Simone Inzaghi’s Request”
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the reason that the club allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer transfer window was purely financial, and not because coach Simone Inzaghi didn’t want the Chilean to stay. Speaking to Chilean news outlet La Tercera, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri CEO...
Cancelo culture hits Man City as Pep Guardiola starts deadheading ‘flowers’
The Portuguese No 7 made a dramatic mid-season exit from a Manchester club where he had been a transformative figure. Sound familiar?Joao Cancelo is not Cristiano Ronaldo. For starters, Bayern Munich were interested in him. He found a suitor in the European elite, not the Saudi super-rich. The conversations that led to his departure took place with Pep Guardiola, not Piers Morgan. There was no explosive interview: indeed, as Cancelo was unveiled at Bayern, he denied it was because his relationship with the Manchester City manager “was not the best”. Yet the clues were that it had deteriorated rapidly.And,...
WVNews
AC Milan looks to stem terrible run in derby against Inter
MILAN (AP) — The dispiriting jeers turned to encouraging cheers, even though the result was still bad for AC Milan. The fans' quick change in attitude wasn't exactly a surprise, however, with a derby against Inter Milan next on the Serie A schedule.
Yardbarker
Barcelona move 8 points clear of Real Madrid with narrow victory over Real Betis
Barcelona have moved eight points clear at the summit of La Liga after a 2-1 over Real Betis in Andalusia on Wednesday. With Real Madrid not playing until Thursday, Xavi Hernandez’s side had the opportunity to increase their lead over Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and they managed to do so despite a nervy ending.
