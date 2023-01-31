ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FIFA Club World Cup 2023 fixtures schedule, teams and format as next champion is crowned in Morocco

The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played February 1-11 in Morocco with seven club teams battling for the title of world champions. The seven clubs include the defending champions of every region of the world, and an additional spot reserved for the host country. But the latter berth had to be reassigned after Moroccan champion Wydad Casablanca also became African champions.
Yardbarker

Fans have noticed something unusual on the Manchester United website to do with Mason Greenwood..

The 21 year old talented footballer, Mason Greenwood hasn’t played for the Red Devils since last season and there’s a good chance he never will again after the recording of himself and his girlfriend was leaked last year in what was a shocking reflection on the footballer. One fan online has noticed however that he seems to be still there on the Red Devils 2022/23 squad. See it below..
Yardbarker

Lapo Elkann breaks his silence and insists he is not Agnelli

Lapo Elkann has responded to critics who have been questioning him over Juventus’ struggles under Andrea Agnelli. The Bianconeri are struggling with some legal battles months after Agnelli and his board of directors resigned. The club has a new leadership group, but as it struggles off-field, some fans are...
Yardbarker

Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation

In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
The Independent

Cancelo culture hits Man City as Pep Guardiola starts deadheading ‘flowers’

The Portuguese No 7 made a dramatic mid-season exit from a Manchester club where he had been a transformative figure. Sound familiar?Joao Cancelo is not Cristiano Ronaldo. For starters, Bayern Munich were interested in him. He found a suitor in the European elite, not the Saudi super-rich. The conversations that led to his departure took place with Pep Guardiola, not Piers Morgan. There was no explosive interview: indeed, as Cancelo was unveiled at Bayern, he denied it was because his relationship with the Manchester City manager “was not the best”. Yet the clues were that it had deteriorated rapidly.And,...
WVNews

AC Milan looks to stem terrible run in derby against Inter

MILAN (AP) — The dispiriting jeers turned to encouraging cheers, even though the result was still bad for AC Milan. The fans' quick change in attitude wasn't exactly a surprise, however, with a derby against Inter Milan next on the Serie A schedule.
Yardbarker

Barcelona move 8 points clear of Real Madrid with narrow victory over Real Betis

Barcelona have moved eight points clear at the summit of La Liga after a 2-1 over Real Betis in Andalusia on Wednesday. With Real Madrid not playing until Thursday, Xavi Hernandez’s side had the opportunity to increase their lead over Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and they managed to do so despite a nervy ending.

