Denzel Dumfries’ Agent Rafaela Pimenta: “Top Teams Know Inter Milan Won’t Sell Players For Less Than They’re Worth”

Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
I wouldn’t have even let Enzo Fernandez back in the locker room, he showed no commitment to Benfica, says president
BENFICA'S president has torn into Chelsea new boy Enzo Fernandez. Portugal legend Rui Costa claims the Prem's £107million record buy was so intent on leaving Benfica he couldn't even return to their locker room. Costa even says Fernandez's attitude ruined the club's hopes of tempting Chelsea to delay the...
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Paul Pogba has Juventus debut delayed AGAIN as ex-Man Utd star suffers another injury seven months after joining
PAUL POGBA'S Juventus debut has been delayed again by another injury setback. The former Manchester United midfielder rejoined the Old Lady last summer after his Old Trafford contract expired. But despite signing a £130,000-a-week, four-year deal, Juve fans have not seen a single minute of competitive action from the France...
The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier
Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo ‘agreed Bournemouth deal and had plane ready before owners opted for Hamed Traore transfer’
NICOLO ZANIOLO was ready to fly to England and join Bournemouth, according to reports. The Italian has been linked to Premier League sides this month as he looks for an exit route from Serie A side Roma. Bournemouth were tipped as the destination for the player before the move broke...
Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Offered To Break Wage Structure In Last-Ditch Attempt To Extend Milan Skriniar’s Contract, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter President Steven Zhang made a last-ditch attempt to extend the contract of Milan Skriniar by offering wages that went beyond the club’s existing wage structure. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President tried to convince the 27-year-old late on in the January transfer window, but that the player ultimately declined.
Chelsea have been 'GREEDY' in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a late loan move for Hakim Ziyech, reports in France claim, as the Morocco star attempts to push through a deadline day switch to the French giants
Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint Germain has been held up because Chelsea have been 'greedy' in their negotiations, according to reports in France. Ziyech had looked set to join the French giants before his move came unstuck. The former Ajax winger has endured a miserable two-and-a-half year spell...
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Alexis Sanchez Left In The Summer To Cut Wage Bill, Not Because Of Simone Inzaghi’s Request”
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the reason that the club allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer transfer window was purely financial, and not because coach Simone Inzaghi didn’t want the Chilean to stay. Speaking to Chilean news outlet La Tercera, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri CEO...
Inter Milan Wingback Robin Gosens: “Dimarco In Extraordinary Form But Today I Repayed Inzaghi’s Confidence In Me”
Inter wingback Robin Gosens feels that he showed how valuable he can be to the Nerazzurri with his performance in the team’s 1-0 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the 28-year-old noted that he’s happy to have...
Inter Milan Wingback Matteo Darmian: “Milan Skriniar Will Give His All Until The End Of Season, I’m Certain Of It”
Inter wingback Matteo Darmian has no doubt that defender Milan Skriniar will continue to give his all until the end of the season despite the transfer saga that has caused much uncertainty around his situation. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, the 33-year-old made clear that he...
Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries & Samir Handanovic Will All Be Fit & Available For Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report
All of midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and wingback Denzel Dumfries will be fit for the Nerazzurri in Sunday’s Serie A clash with AC Milan. This according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that all three of the trio will be fit and available to be in the squad for the Milan derby against the Rossoneri over the weekend.
Race for the Scudetto: Roma pushed Napoli; AC Milan (& Maldini) in crisis; watch for Ricci
MATCH OF THE WEEK - NAPOLI-ROMA. It was perhaps the "championship point" (using a metaphor linked to the world of tennis) for Luciano Spalletti's team, which arrived against Jose Mourinho's Roma with 50 points scored in 19 games: simply incredible. The Azzurri managed to win, despite the better performance provided...
Chelsea, Arsenal win January transfer window; Everton, Moises Caicedo the biggest losers
The January transfer window was surprisingly busy as Chelsea and Arsenal made some big moves. Here's who did well and who did not.
Fans have noticed something unusual on the Manchester United website to do with Mason Greenwood..
The 21 year old talented footballer, Mason Greenwood hasn’t played for the Red Devils since last season and there’s a good chance he never will again after the recording of himself and his girlfriend was leaked last year in what was a shocking reflection on the footballer. One fan online has noticed however that he seems to be still there on the Red Devils 2022/23 squad. See it below..
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United
The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
