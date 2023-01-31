Read full article on original website
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Jorginho ANNOUNCED, shirt number UNVEILED, Moises Caicedo LATEST, Lokonga confirmed
ARSENAL have announced the deadline day signing of Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported £12m. And Jorginho's shirt number with the Gunners has been unveiled. The Gunners were forced to turn to Plan B having failed to land top target Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi-Lokonga completed a...
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Joins Barcelona, Manchester United Stars Among Football’s Top Scorers, Stat Shows
Lionel Messi has shown this 2022-23 season that he still has plenty of football left. Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup and during the tournament in Qatar, the 35-year-old displayed that there’s high-quality football in his boots. After the Argentine scored a goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 victory over...
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
On pace to match LaLiga points record, Barcelona look unstoppable with half the season to go
Halfway through the LaLiga season, Barcelona are on pace to hit 100 points after a sixth consecutive win, this time at Real Betis.
Barcelona look to raid Bayern Munich in stunning double transfer swoop after German giants’ shock move for Joao Cancelo
BARCELONA are lining up a double transfer raid on Bayern Munich, according to reports. The Spanish giants have identified two major stars as key targets. However, they will wait until the summer before launching their bids. According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no talks ongoing between the two European heavyweights...
Union Berlin to sign five-time Champions League winner in biggest shock of the January window
Urs Fischer's Union Berlin are on the brink of a signing nobody saw coming at the start of the month
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
San Diego Union-Tribune
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup
Paul Pogba has Juventus debut delayed AGAIN as ex-Man Utd star suffers another injury seven months after joining
PAUL POGBA'S Juventus debut has been delayed again by another injury setback. The former Manchester United midfielder rejoined the Old Lady last summer after his Old Trafford contract expired. But despite signing a £130,000-a-week, four-year deal, Juve fans have not seen a single minute of competitive action from the France...
Yardbarker
Barcelona: How Javier Tebas attempted to stop Lionel Messi from entering first team in 2004
Gavi has officially joined Barcelona's first team when the club registered him as a player, despite the will of La Liga president Javier Tebas. Now This time, suspicions are being leveled at Tebas, who also opposed Lionel Messi's 2004 registration for all of its worth. A Catalan court sided with...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Alexis Sanchez Left In The Summer To Cut Wage Bill, Not Because Of Simone Inzaghi’s Request”
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the reason that the club allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer transfer window was purely financial, and not because coach Simone Inzaghi didn’t want the Chilean to stay. Speaking to Chilean news outlet La Tercera, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri CEO...
Yardbarker
Fans have noticed something unusual on the Manchester United website to do with Mason Greenwood..
The 21 year old talented footballer, Mason Greenwood hasn’t played for the Red Devils since last season and there’s a good chance he never will again after the recording of himself and his girlfriend was leaked last year in what was a shocking reflection on the footballer. One fan online has noticed however that he seems to be still there on the Red Devils 2022/23 squad. See it below..
Yardbarker
Watch: Barcelona finally lead courtesy of Raphinha’s close range finish
Barcelona look to be going eight points clear at the top of La Liga. With Real Madrid not playing until Thursday, Xavi Hernandez’s side can give themselves an increased lead at the summit of the league, and they appear to be doing just that. Barca had been frustrated for...
Yardbarker
Thibaut Courtois asks for Vinicius Junior “to be protected” after another horror tackle
Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Valencia on Thursday night saw the reigning La Liga champions close back to within five points of Barcelona at the top of the table. Second half goals from Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr were enough to see off managerless Los Che. Thibaut Courtois recorded...
BBC
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Madrid cut Barcelona's lead at top of La Liga
Real Madrid beat 10-man Valencia to cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to five points. Los Blancos took the lead through a stunning left-footed strike from Marco Asensio in the 52nd minute. Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr celebrated his 200th Real appearance with his side's second goal two...
Yardbarker
Concern growing that Toni Kroos will retire from Real Madrid at the end of the season
Toni Kroos and Carlo Ancelotti have openly spoken about the prospect of retiring at the end of the season, with the German’s contract up in the summer. The Italian has been quite positive on the matter stating that Kroos is ‘very clear’ about it, but recent weeks have seen a lingering doubt return again.
Real Madrid Injury List Grows Longer As Karim Benzema And Eder Militao Limp Off Against Valencia
Real now have a complete back four out of action, with David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy having already been on the injury list.
FOX Sports
Barcelona says it missed out on Araujo signing by 18 seconds
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona missed out on signing Mexican right back Julián Araujo because it was 18 seconds late turning in his transfer documentation. Barcelona director of soccer Mateu Alemany said Wednesday that a “system error” caused the club to miss the midnight deadline at the end of the transfer window Tuesday.
Barcelona miss out on deadline day transfer by ‘18 seconds’
Barcelona missed out on the transfer deadline day signing of LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo because the club submitted their paperwork ‘18 seconds’ after the window had closed, it has been claimed.Barcelona were in talks with the MLS club over signing the 21-year-old right back for $6.5 million in a deal until 2026, and had reached an agreement over the transfer.The club had already created room in their squad for Araujo to arrive, with former Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin joining Sporting Lisbon on loan on deadline day.But as the Spanish side scrambled to submit their paperwork to LaLiga, Barcelona...
