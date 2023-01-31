ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Yardbarker

The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Are Looking At A New Striker For The Summer

Chelsea have now moved their attention to the summer transfer window, and one problem that the squad still has even after the money spent is the lack of a number nine. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to leave the club in the summer, and Armando Broja would then be the only out and out number nine at the entire club.
Yardbarker

Arsenal midfielder Lokonga reveals Vieira call convinced him about Crystal Palace move

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has revealed that a phone call with Patrick Vieira convinced him to join Crystal Palace loan. The midfielder was allowed to leave the Emirates after Mikel Arteta recruited Jorginho from Chelsea. Lokonga told Palace's website: It was not easy [to leave Arsenal] because as you...
Yardbarker

Vinicius Junior scores on landmark occasion at Real Madrid see off Valencia

Two quickfire second half goals were enough for Real Madrid to see off Valencia on Thursday evening. The result sees Carlo Ancelotti’s side close back to within five points of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table. Despite being without a manager, following Gennaro Gattuso’s sacking on...
chatsports.com

Chelsea have been 'GREEDY' in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a late loan move for Hakim Ziyech, reports in France claim, as the Morocco star attempts to push through a deadline day switch to the French giants

Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint Germain has been held up because Chelsea have been 'greedy' in their negotiations, according to reports in France. Ziyech had looked set to join the French giants before his move came unstuck. The former Ajax winger has endured a miserable two-and-a-half year spell...
Yardbarker

Fernandes delighted as Man Utd defeat Forest to reach Carabao Cup final

Manchester United won their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg with Nottingham Forest to book a 1999 Wembley rematch with Newcastle. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred ensured victory on the night for Erik ten Hag's side, even though a place in the final was virtually secure anyway thanks to their 3-0 first-leg triumph at the City Ground.

