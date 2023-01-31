Read full article on original website
Arsenal have signed a potential Thomas Partey backup – and it's not Jorginho
Arsenal have signed Jorginho – but he might not be the Thomas Partey backup that fans are expecting
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Jorginho ANNOUNCED, shirt number UNVEILED, Moises Caicedo LATEST, Lokonga confirmed
ARSENAL have announced the deadline day signing of Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported £12m. And Jorginho's shirt number with the Gunners has been unveiled. The Gunners were forced to turn to Plan B having failed to land top target Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi-Lokonga completed a...
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Paul Pogba has Juventus debut delayed AGAIN as ex-Man Utd star suffers another injury seven months after joining
PAUL POGBA'S Juventus debut has been delayed again by another injury setback. The former Manchester United midfielder rejoined the Old Lady last summer after his Old Trafford contract expired. But despite signing a £130,000-a-week, four-year deal, Juve fans have not seen a single minute of competitive action from the France...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Karim Benzema and Eder Militao BOTH go off injured for Real Madrid two weeks before Liverpool Champions League clash
REAL MADRID have suffered a DOUBLE injury scare ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash with Liverpool. Los Blancos, who defeated Jurgen Klopp's side in last season's final, face the Reds again in the first leg of the last-16 at Anfield on February 21. However, they could be sweating on...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Yardbarker
The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier
Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo ‘agreed Bournemouth deal and had plane ready before owners opted for Hamed Traore transfer’
NICOLO ZANIOLO was ready to fly to England and join Bournemouth, according to reports. The Italian has been linked to Premier League sides this month as he looks for an exit route from Serie A side Roma. Bournemouth were tipped as the destination for the player before the move broke...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Are Looking At A New Striker For The Summer
Chelsea have now moved their attention to the summer transfer window, and one problem that the squad still has even after the money spent is the lack of a number nine. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to leave the club in the summer, and Armando Broja would then be the only out and out number nine at the entire club.
Yardbarker
Arsenal midfielder Lokonga reveals Vieira call convinced him about Crystal Palace move
Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has revealed that a phone call with Patrick Vieira convinced him to join Crystal Palace loan. The midfielder was allowed to leave the Emirates after Mikel Arteta recruited Jorginho from Chelsea. Lokonga told Palace's website: It was not easy [to leave Arsenal] because as you...
Yardbarker
Vinicius Junior scores on landmark occasion at Real Madrid see off Valencia
Two quickfire second half goals were enough for Real Madrid to see off Valencia on Thursday evening. The result sees Carlo Ancelotti’s side close back to within five points of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table. Despite being without a manager, following Gennaro Gattuso’s sacking on...
‘I’d have driven him there’ – Former England star stunned that Brighton rejected Arsenal’s £70m transfer bid for Caicedo
FORMER England star Danny Murphy has been left stunned that Brighton did not take the money Arsenal offered to sign Moises Caicedo. Caicedo was the subject of two massive bids of £60million and £70m from the Gunners in the January transfer window. However, despite Caicedo openly pleading with...
chatsports.com
Chelsea have been 'GREEDY' in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a late loan move for Hakim Ziyech, reports in France claim, as the Morocco star attempts to push through a deadline day switch to the French giants
Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint Germain has been held up because Chelsea have been 'greedy' in their negotiations, according to reports in France. Ziyech had looked set to join the French giants before his move came unstuck. The former Ajax winger has endured a miserable two-and-a-half year spell...
Yardbarker
Fernandes delighted as Man Utd defeat Forest to reach Carabao Cup final
Manchester United won their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg with Nottingham Forest to book a 1999 Wembley rematch with Newcastle. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred ensured victory on the night for Erik ten Hag's side, even though a place in the final was virtually secure anyway thanks to their 3-0 first-leg triumph at the City Ground.
Arsenal and Tottenham tipped to make last-gasp Allan Saint-Maximin transfer after Newcastle sign Anthony Gordon
ARSENAL and Tottenham should make a late bid for Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin, according to former Premier League striker Louis Saha. Saint-Maximin, 25, has struggled for game time at St James' Park so far this season. He was plagued by injuries at the beginning of the campaign, suffering from hamstring...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Alexis Sanchez Left In The Summer To Cut Wage Bill, Not Because Of Simone Inzaghi’s Request”
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the reason that the club allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer transfer window was purely financial, and not because coach Simone Inzaghi didn’t want the Chilean to stay. Speaking to Chilean news outlet La Tercera, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri CEO...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
