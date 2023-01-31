ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
US Warships’ Time at Sea Dwindles on Breakdowns as China Challenge Rises

(Bloomberg) -- US Navy warships have seen fewer days at sea since 2011 because vessels are breaking down more frequently than expected and taking longer to repair, even as the Pentagon struggles to catch up with China’s larger fleet, according to newly disclosed data from congressional analysts. Most Read...
GAO: Delivery of First Columbia-Class SSBN Could Be Late

The U.S Navy's ambition to deliver the first Columbia class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine in record time could fall short, thanks in part to a lack of schedule risk analysis, according to a new report. As the Navy implements the largest and most complex submarine project in its history, the...
