Brazilian Navy says it will sink 'ghost' aircraft carrier at high sea
A decommissioned aircraft carrier from the 1960s that has been floating offshore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there will be sunk in the Atlantic Ocean in waters under Brazil's jurisdiction, the Brazilian Navy said on Wednesday.
This California Woman Spent 5 Years Wearing a Heavy Stack of Metal Rings to Make Her Neck Super Long
Known as the 'Giraffe Woman,' Sydney Smith's obsession with giraffes led her to wear a heavy stack of metal rings around her neck for 5 years in an attempt to push down her collarbone and stretch out her neck.
DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
Inside Pine Gap: The top secret CIA base located deep in the Australian outback
Pine Gap is a satellite tracking station south-west of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory and is operated by US intelligence agencies in partnership with Australia.
US Warships’ Time at Sea Dwindles on Breakdowns as China Challenge Rises
(Bloomberg) -- US Navy warships have seen fewer days at sea since 2011 because vessels are breaking down more frequently than expected and taking longer to repair, even as the Pentagon struggles to catch up with China’s larger fleet, according to newly disclosed data from congressional analysts. Most Read...
GAO: Delivery of First Columbia-Class SSBN Could Be Late
The U.S Navy's ambition to deliver the first Columbia class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine in record time could fall short, thanks in part to a lack of schedule risk analysis, according to a new report. As the Navy implements the largest and most complex submarine project in its history, the...
