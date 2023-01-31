Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Knicks time, TV channel and live stream for 2023 Tuesday NBA game

Read full article on original website
LeBron James spotted wearing unreleased Tiffany & Co Nike Air Force 1
The wait is finally over! Tiffany & Co has been putting out teasers of a crossover with Nike over the past week, with visuals of a Tiffany Blue sneaker box that hints at a potential shoe collaboration. The American jeweller just dropped the first images of the Nike Air Force...
LeBron James passes Mark Jackson, Steve Nash to enter top-five on NBA's all-time assists list
LeBron James is re-writing the NBA's record books in all categories. It is well-known that the Lakers star is in hot pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record, only 89 points away from taking the torch after Tuesday's game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Closing in on...
LeBron James Speaks Following Triple-Double Performance In Win Over Knicks
LeBron James speaks to the media after collecting his first triple-double of the season in the Lakers victory over the Knicks.
LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
James and the Lakers take on the Knicks
Los Angeles Lakers (23-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (27-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.2...
LeBron James scoring record tracker: When will Lakers star pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time points list?
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he left the NBA with a record that many felt would never be broken. The Hall of Famer ended his playing career with 38,387 points, putting him alone atop the league's all-time scoring list. More than three decades later, another Lakers star is nearing...
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112
Domantas Sabonis to represent the Sacramento Kings at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
(KTXL) — For the first time since 2017, the Sacramento Kings will have a representative at the NBA All-Star game. Kings power forward/center Domantas Sabonis was named one of the Western Conference’s all-star reserves on Thursday. The all-star reserves were announced Thursday on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” The starters were announced TNT’s flagship basketball show […]
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Final Statuses Revealed for Tuesday's Knicks Game
The verdict is finally in.
How to watch LeBron James break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record: Lakers schedule, TV channel, live stream
LeBron James will soon be the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Like, really soon. In scoring 28 points in a win over the Knicks earlier in the week, James now stands at 38,299 career points. That puts him only 89 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is currently the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,387 career points.
The Best Active NBA Players That Played For The Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the home of many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.
Steve Kerr blasts Warriors' late-game execution after overtime loss to Timberwolves
The Warriors looked to be in cruise control against the Timberwolves on Wednesday before a late-game collapse saw them go down 119-114 in overtime. Golden State led by 14 points in the fourth quarter but then produced several uncharacteristic turnovers, which allowed the Timberwolves to creep back into the contest.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander selected as NBA All-Star: How SGA differs from Steve Nash, Andrew Wiggins
"Shai's going to be so good, man." When the basketball world converged in Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend in 2020, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a participant in the Rising Stars Challenge, was a trending topic of discussion. The above quote comes from Chris Paul, who, when peppered with questions about his then teammate at All-Star media day, beamed as he spoke on the flashes of stardom Gilgeous-Alexander showed during the first half of his breakout sophomore campaign.
James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
Anthony Davis snubbed as NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve
After narrowly missing out on being named an All-Star starter last week, Anthony Davis was snubbed as a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. was the final selection over Davis while Lauri Markkanen of Utah, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento and Paul George of the Clippers were other frontcourt selections.
NFL Pro Bowl skills competition live results: Updated standings, winners, highlights from 2023 AFC vs. NFC games
This year's Pro Bowl represents something of a crapshoot. That's not just because the festivities are taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, mind you. The league has given the annual competition a facelift, hoping to breathe life into an event that has tended to pass by on the calendar life a gentle breeze.
Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Nets vs. Celtics
In a huge clash of Eastern Conference titans, the Nets take on the Celtics on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak with a controversial 125-121 overtime win over the Lakers last time out. LeBron James had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but a missed foul call on a drive to the hoop led to a missed layup, forcing the game into overtime.
NFL Pro Bowl schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, lineups for skills competition & flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in many ways. Gone are the days of a single exhibition game on Sunday for bragging rights, in are the days where the week's events lead to a cumulative score. The week leading up the flag football game on Sunday will feature...
How long is Ben Simmons out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Nets star
Ben Simmons has experienced another setback in a season of ups and downs with the Nets. After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to a holdout and injury, Simmons has been in and out of the lineup due to various ailments this season. He is now back on Brooklyn's injury report due to a knee issue.
