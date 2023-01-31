ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Knicks time, TV channel and live stream for 2023 Tuesday NBA game

By Kyle Irving
Sporting News
 2 days ago
NBC Sports

LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
James and the Lakers take on the Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers (23-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (27-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.2...
James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
