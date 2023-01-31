Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Canelo Not Willing to Budge From September Date To Allow Beterbiev-Bivol; Wants Revenge
A showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship may happen someday—but it certainly will not happen before Canelo Alvarez gets his chance to even the score with Bivol, according to their promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which handles both Alvarez...
Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz time: When do ring walks start in UK and US this weekend?
Amanda Serrano will put her unified featherweight titles on the line this weekend as she faces Erika Cruz in New York City.Also on the line for Serrano will be a rematch with Katie Taylor, who narrowly beat the Puerto Rican via decision last April to remain undisputed lightweight champion.If Serrano, 34, can get past Cruz in New York – where she came up short against Taylor in the biggest women’s bout ever – then a rematch with the Irishwoman is likely to go ahead in Dublin in May.In the co-main event this Saturday, Alycia Baumgardner defends her super-featherweight titles...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez wants revenge against Dmitry Bivol says Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez wants his revenge against Dmitry Bivol, and he won’t step aside so that he could fight unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed championship. “The problem is, you’ve got Callum Smith that’s been ordered. You’ve got Canelo Alvarez, who...
overtimeheroics.net
Broner’s last chance: “I put myself in this position…The only way out is boxing”
You won’t find too many fighters who’ve “come back” more than Adrien Broner. Frankly, the four-division former world champ hasn’t looked like a legit elite-level fighter for at least nine years now and has turned in some absolutely dreadful performances in many of his most recent outings.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua? Eddie Hearn pitches former UFC champ: ‘He has a golden opportunity’
Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has his eye on Francis Ngannou as the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion plots a move into the boxing world. Not only is he interested in the heavy hitter, he has a pretty solid pitch on why “The Predator” should fight Anthony Joshua rather than wait around for a fight that may (or may not) materialize against lineal champion, Tyson Fury.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing’s Slow Death Continues
By Alex Fesl: Following news that Paramount+ will be integrating Showtime into its streaming services later this year, it remains uncertain whether Showtime will be continuing its boxing programming as part of the merger. While it would make sense that Paramount+ would keep boxing as it already supports various sports,...
worldboxingnews.net
Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko: Undisputed fight info emerges
Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko are on a collision course for May 20 after details emerge about an undisputed lightweight battle. Haney is set to put his clutch of belts on the line against the formidable Ukrainian as part of an agreement with Top Rank. Bob Arum negotiated a three-fight...
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ’s absurd idea realized as boxing gets insulted
World Boxing News pinpointed an absurd boxing idea revealed in an interview with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs recently. Little did we know that in the same month, the ridiculous notion would come true as the sport gets disrespected further. This time, though, there can be no hiding by the...
Sporting News
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight reignites debate around 2-minute rounds in women's boxing
Even after the 2022 Fight of the Year between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, there continues to be the debate about equal pay and equal time for women's boxing. Last April, Taylor and Serrano main evented a fight inside Madison Square Garden. They made seven figures for the bout. Both were unheard of in women’s boxing at the time. The result was a historic fight that changed the game for women's boxing.
Francis Ngannou should fight Anthony Joshua in boxing debut, says Eddie Hearn amid talks with ex-UFC star
Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has spoken to Francis Ngannou since the heavyweight exited the UFC last month, while teasing a super-fight between the mixed martial arts star and Anthony Joshua.Ngannou’s destructive knockout power made him one of the biggest names in the UFC over the last five years, but the MMA promotion would not meet Cameroonian’s contract demands, leading him to relinquish the heavyweight title and leave the company in January.Ngannou, 36, has long teased a move into professional boxing, and Hearn said on The MMA Hour on Wednesday (1 February) that he would love to facilitate...
Sporting News
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz predictions, odds, best bets for 2023 boxing fight
In April 2022, Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor made history by main eventing Madison Square Garden, a first for women's boxing. Serrano will look to make history again when she faces Erika Cruz for undisputed featherweight gold on February 4. The fight between Serrano and Cruz takes place inside MSG’s...
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez On Golovkin-Munguia Showdown: “Golovkin Will Beat Him Like He Stole Something”
Despite being a pro for nearly a decade, Jaime Munguia has yet to register the sort of career-defining victory that would take him to the next level. In an effort to quiet his naysayers, the 26-year-old is attempting to map out a gigantic 2023. Although he openly declined showdowns against...
Sporting News
Female pound-for-pound rankings: The top 12 best women's boxers in the world right now
WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine featherweight titleholder Amanda Serrano gets her first chance to become an undisputed champion this Saturday, February 4, when she takes on WBA counterpart Erika Cruz at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden. Puerto Rico’s Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KOs) is a seven-weight world champion...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Fedor Emelianenko, Alexander Volkanovski, Scott Coker, and Eddie Hearn in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: A preview of this weekend’s upcoming events including Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68.
Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Amanda Serrano will look to keep alive a potential rematch with Katie Taylor when she steps into the ring this weekend.Serrano will defend her unified featherweight titles in a main-event clash with Erika Cruz in New York City, as the Puerto Rican looks to make it back-to-back wins since her narrow loss to Taylor last April.Serrano, 34, failed to dethrone undisputed lightweight champion Taylor in the biggest women’s fight ever, but she is likely to get another shot at the Irishwoman in May if she can overcome Cruz here.In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner defends her super-featherweight titles against...
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya says inactive Jermall Charlo being protected by WBC
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions wants to know why the WBC are protecting the inactive middleweight champion Jermall Charlo. De La Hoya posed the question on Twitter on Wednesday as to why the World Boxing Council is “protecting” Charlo, who has been in a holding pattern for close two years without defending his WBC strap.
Joe Joyce to fight Zhilei Zhang in April as Briton takes next step towards world title
Joe Joyce will take on Zhilei Zhang in London this April, as the Briton looks to move a step closer to a world title fight.Joyce, 37, will put the WBO interim heavyweight title on the line at the Copper Box Arena on 15 April, as he looks to set up a shot at the official belt.“The Juggernaut” last competed in September, stopping Joseph Parker in the 11th round in Manchester to claim the WBO interim title, while the official version of the strap is held by Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk, who also possesses the WBA, IBF and IBO titles, is expected...
Boxing Scene
Berlanga Shares Ideal 3-Fight Plan: Ryder or O'Sullivan, Munguia & Canelo
Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank parted ways because the boxer felt that his career wasn’t being guided in a direction or pace that he felt he was ready for. The 25-year-old Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has strung wins against the likes of Roamer Alexis Angulo, Steve Rolls, Marcelo Esteban Coceres, and Demond Nicholson in his last four fights.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin could be PPV says Eddie Hearn
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says there’s a possibility that Anthony Joshua’s next fight against Jermaine Franklin could be shown on pay-per-view on April 1st from the O2 Arena in London. Selling the Joshua-Franklin fight on DAZN PPV won’t win Hearn many any friends from boxing fans, particularly...
Comments / 0