Louisville, KY

Louisville Cardinal

“I could not be more excited to be joining you today,”- former Towson University president Dr. Kim Schatzel begins first day as U of L president

February 1st marks a change not only in Grawemeyer Hall but across campus as Dr. Kim Schatzel began her first day as the 19th president of the University of Louisville. The U of L Board of Trustees first announced Schatzel’s appointment in November 2022, concluding a nearly year-long search for a permanent president after the departure of Neeli Bendapudi in December 2021.
Louisville Cardinal

SAB’s 2023 International Fashion Show displays a Wonderland of cultural diversity

The University of Louisville Student Activity Board brought together a splendid display of cultural diversity on Friday in the International Fashion Show, themed this year to “Alice in Wonderland”. Students and staff gave viewers a glimpse as they dressed up in their respective region’s attire. Within the show were also performances from U of L’s K Pop group K^Motion, the Dazzling Cardettes, and a collaborative dance with the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities to finish the night.
