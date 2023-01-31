February 1st marks a change not only in Grawemeyer Hall but across campus as Dr. Kim Schatzel began her first day as the 19th president of the University of Louisville. The U of L Board of Trustees first announced Schatzel’s appointment in November 2022, concluding a nearly year-long search for a permanent president after the departure of Neeli Bendapudi in December 2021.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO