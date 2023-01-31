ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Cardinal

“I could not be more excited to be joining you today,”- former Towson University president Dr. Kim Schatzel begins first day as U of L president

February 1st marks a change not only in Grawemeyer Hall but across campus as Dr. Kim Schatzel began her first day as the 19th president of the University of Louisville. The U of L Board of Trustees first announced Schatzel’s appointment in November 2022, concluding a nearly year-long search for a permanent president after the departure of Neeli Bendapudi in December 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Cardinal

Cardinal Stadium to be renamed to “L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium”

It’s been approximately five years since the university parted ways with Cardinal Stadium’s Papa John’s sponsorship, and today its identity can finally begin anew: Cardinal Stadium is now to be known as L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium (or to some, L&N Stadium). “We are thrilled and honored...
LOUISVILLE, KY

