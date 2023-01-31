ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
BBC

Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
Yardbarker

Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad

Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
BBC

Konate out for up to three weeks

The problems are mounting for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Ibrahima Konate was ruled out for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury. With Virgil van Dijk likely still a fortnight away from his own injury return, Klopp is left short of defensive options. Liverpool have a tough February...
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak

This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
Yardbarker

(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star

Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
The Independent

MPs urge Liverpool and Everton to support fan-led review recommendations

A group of 10 local MPs have urged Liverpool and Everton to back the recommendations of the fan-led review and support the introduction of new sustainability criteria for clubs.The fan-led review issued its recommendations to Government in November 2021, with the introduction of an independent regulator underpinned by statute at its core, along with a new Premier League transfers levy to provide extra financial support to the pyramid.It called for the regulator to be given backstop powers to impose a settlement on financial flow between the Premier League, the EFL and the wider pyramid if one could not be agreed...
Reuters

Soccer-Dyche faces daunting start as ailing Everton host Arsenal

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - New Everton boss Sean Dyche could hardly have chosen a bigger challenge than answering the ailing Merseyside club's emergency call as he resumes his managerial career with a side seemingly spiralling towards the second tier of English football.
Yardbarker

Klopp Must Take Credit for Liverpool's Success Says Jamie Carragher

In recent years Liverpool fans have been fortunate enough to see their side win all there is to offer, starting off with the side's sixth Uefa Champions League win in 2019, Liverpool has since gone on to win every trophy possible. When it comes down to success former Liverpool defender...
Yardbarker

Simon Jordan tells FSG to ‘sort their heads’ and spend ‘in excess of £200m’ to ensure Liverpool remain successful

Simon Jordan has told Liverpool’s current owners FSG that they must spend £200m in the summer if the Reds are to continue competing for silverware. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won every major trophy possible in recent years but while their closest rivals have been splashing the cash and strengthening their squads, the Reds made just one signing this month and are currently sat ninth in the Premier League table.
Yardbarker

Ex-Man Utd coach Meulensteen: Newcastle will be convinced they can win Carabao Cup final

Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen says the Carabao Cup final is setup to be a classic. United's semifinal victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night will see them meet Newcastle United in the final. Meulensteen said: "Manchester United have players on their books who are serial winners in...
BBC

EFL Cup: Man Utd v Newcastle Utd Wembley final to have standing areas

Some supporters will be permitted to stand during the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The match, on 26 February, will be the first major domestic English men's final in almost 35 years in which standing will be allowed. Both clubs will be allocated 867 seats within...
Yardbarker

Fernandes delighted as Man Utd defeat Forest to reach Carabao Cup final

Manchester United won their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg with Nottingham Forest to book a 1999 Wembley rematch with Newcastle. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred ensured victory on the night for Erik ten Hag's side, even though a place in the final was virtually secure anyway thanks to their 3-0 first-leg triumph at the City Ground.

Comments / 0

Community Policy