Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
Yardbarker
“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit
Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
BBC
Watch the best goals from the FA Cup fourth round
Watch the best goals from the FA Cup fourth round, which featured fine strikes from the likes of Son Heung-min, Casemiro and Nathan Ake. Available to UK users only.
Chelsea sign Enzo Fernandez for Premier League record fee
Chelsea have signed Enzo Fernandez for over £100m, breaking the previous transfer record in the Premier League
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
Yardbarker
Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad
Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
‘I’d have driven him there’ – Former England star stunned that Brighton rejected Arsenal’s £70m transfer bid for Caicedo
FORMER England star Danny Murphy has been left stunned that Brighton did not take the money Arsenal offered to sign Moises Caicedo. Caicedo was the subject of two massive bids of £60million and £70m from the Gunners in the January transfer window. However, despite Caicedo openly pleading with...
BBC
Konate out for up to three weeks
The problems are mounting for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Ibrahima Konate was ruled out for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury. With Virgil van Dijk likely still a fortnight away from his own injury return, Klopp is left short of defensive options. Liverpool have a tough February...
Chelsea, Arsenal win January transfer window; Everton, Moises Caicedo the biggest losers
The January transfer window was surprisingly busy as Chelsea and Arsenal made some big moves. Here's who did well and who did not.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
Yardbarker
(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star
Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
Jamie Carragher slams Everton over Anthony Gordon sale to Newcastle
It completed a tumultuous month at Everton, who are second bottom in the Premier League, with Frank Lampard sacked as manager and replaced by Sean Dyche amid a backdrop of fan anger.
MPs urge Liverpool and Everton to support fan-led review recommendations
A group of 10 local MPs have urged Liverpool and Everton to back the recommendations of the fan-led review and support the introduction of new sustainability criteria for clubs.The fan-led review issued its recommendations to Government in November 2021, with the introduction of an independent regulator underpinned by statute at its core, along with a new Premier League transfers levy to provide extra financial support to the pyramid.It called for the regulator to be given backstop powers to impose a settlement on financial flow between the Premier League, the EFL and the wider pyramid if one could not be agreed...
Soccer-Dyche faces daunting start as ailing Everton host Arsenal
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - New Everton boss Sean Dyche could hardly have chosen a bigger challenge than answering the ailing Merseyside club's emergency call as he resumes his managerial career with a side seemingly spiralling towards the second tier of English football.
Yardbarker
Klopp Must Take Credit for Liverpool's Success Says Jamie Carragher
In recent years Liverpool fans have been fortunate enough to see their side win all there is to offer, starting off with the side's sixth Uefa Champions League win in 2019, Liverpool has since gone on to win every trophy possible. When it comes down to success former Liverpool defender...
Yardbarker
Simon Jordan tells FSG to ‘sort their heads’ and spend ‘in excess of £200m’ to ensure Liverpool remain successful
Simon Jordan has told Liverpool’s current owners FSG that they must spend £200m in the summer if the Reds are to continue competing for silverware. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won every major trophy possible in recent years but while their closest rivals have been splashing the cash and strengthening their squads, the Reds made just one signing this month and are currently sat ninth in the Premier League table.
Yardbarker
Ex-Man Utd coach Meulensteen: Newcastle will be convinced they can win Carabao Cup final
Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen says the Carabao Cup final is setup to be a classic. United's semifinal victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night will see them meet Newcastle United in the final. Meulensteen said: "Manchester United have players on their books who are serial winners in...
BBC
EFL Cup: Man Utd v Newcastle Utd Wembley final to have standing areas
Some supporters will be permitted to stand during the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The match, on 26 February, will be the first major domestic English men's final in almost 35 years in which standing will be allowed. Both clubs will be allocated 867 seats within...
Yardbarker
Fernandes delighted as Man Utd defeat Forest to reach Carabao Cup final
Manchester United won their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg with Nottingham Forest to book a 1999 Wembley rematch with Newcastle. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred ensured victory on the night for Erik ten Hag's side, even though a place in the final was virtually secure anyway thanks to their 3-0 first-leg triumph at the City Ground.
Comments / 0