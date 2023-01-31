ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about

For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
‘Lots of tears’ when vaccine was produced, scientist says while receiving MBE

A scientist who worked to produce the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has said there were “lots of tears” when her team realised that they had produced an effective jab.Dr Melanie Ivarsson, who received an MBE from the King at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, said the group of researchers she led initially had “no idea” whether the vaccine they created world work.Speaking to the PA news agency, Dr Ivarsson, chief development officer at Moderna, revealed her team had sprung into action in early 2020, fearing the then-novel coronavirus outbreak in China could develop into a global pandemic.“As scientists, we realised...
FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
France produced 2 of the world's oldest people: Here's what the French do differently to stay healthy

Most people are lucky to live to 100, but two women lived far beyond that, joining the ranks of the world's oldest people — and they're both from France. Jeanne Calment is believed to be the world's oldest person on record, gracing the Earth for 122 years. And recently, a French nun named Sister André was the oldest person in the world until Jan. 17, when she passed at the age of 118.
'Mad cow' disease case identified in Netherlands

Dutch officials have identified a single case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, commonly known as "mad cow disease", in a cow carcass, the agriculture ministry said Wednesday. The animal, an eight-year-old cow, tested positive for an "atypical" variant which arises sporadically in animals and is believed to pose less risk to...
Chocolate Cake Recall Extended to US After Metal Objects Discovered Inside

Almondy's recall of certain Almondy chocolate cakes has been extended. After first issuing the recall in December 2022, the company on Jan. 25 extended the initial recall in England, Scotland, and Wales to now include the United States, according to a notice shared to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website. The recalled cakes were sold at IKEA stores in all affected locations.
Avian flu: UK a ‘long way’ from seeing Covid-19-like infection in humans

The UK is still “a long way” from being in a situation where bird flu could infect humans and spread in a similar way to Covid-19, an expert from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (Apha) has said.Professor Ian Brown, scientific services director, was speaking after the news that otters and foxes have been found in the UK with avian flu.The animals are believed to have eaten dead wild birds that were infected with the virus. Health officials have said the risk to the public is low.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported in December that it had been told...
Japanese Researchers Uncover Seven-Foot Iron Sword from Ancient Burial Mound

Japanese researchers discovered a large dakō iron sword and a giant bronze mirror in a 4th-century burial mound in the city of Nara. The two items were found last November in the Tomio Maruyama Tumulus. Nara’s board of education and the city’s archeological institute, who supported the excavation of both items, issued a press release about the discovery this week. According to the local government groups, the 125-pound, shield-shaped decorated mirror was the first of its kind to be discovered, and the seven-foot iron serpentine dakō sword is the largest and oldest from the Kofun period (300 CE–710 CE) to be found....
Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Western Australia

Authorities are frantically combing the desert in Western Australia to locate a tiny but highly radioactive capsule that was lost in the vast, arid expanse. The capsule seems to have fallen off a truck that was transporting it from a mine in the northern part of Western Australia to a suburb of Perth, the region’s largest city. And finding it won’t be simple: The route was 870 miles long and the capsule is smaller than a penny.

