On Thursday, President Joe Biden welcomed former President Bill Clinton back to the White House, which he erroneously referred to as the "Congress." Biden, who is now 80 years old and the oldest-serving president in U.S. history, said, “I’m so happy to be able to welcome my president back to the United States Congress — back to the United States Capitol, and he’s promised me that I’ll be able to sit at my desk tomorrow.”

3 HOURS AGO