Maine State

The Hill

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities…
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

DeSantis actions could pose risk with Black voters in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) runs the risk of alienating Black voters ahead of a potential 2024 presidential bid after a series of controversial moves by his administration, some observers say. Though he hasn’t announced a decision for the 2024 presidential election just yet, DeSantis is seen as a strong GOP contender for the White […]
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Eden Reports

80-Year-Old Biden Welcomes Bill Clinton to Congress at a White House Event, Asks Him for Permission to Use His Own Desk

On Thursday, President Joe Biden welcomed former President Bill Clinton back to the White House, which he erroneously referred to as the "Congress." Biden, who is now 80 years old and the oldest-serving president in U.S. history, said, “I’m so happy to be able to welcome my president back to the United States Congress — back to the United States Capitol, and he’s promised me that I’ll be able to sit at my desk tomorrow.”
Phys.org

Independent voters can be decisive in elections, but they're pretty unpredictable, not 'shadow partisans'

In the end there was no red wave. And there was no blue wave. There was an independent wave. Pollsters and pundits were counting on independent voters in the 2022 midterm elections to swing to the Republicans as they did in 2014 when Barack Obama was president. That's when independent turnout in the midterms added up to 29% of all voters, and the GOP won an additional 13 seats in Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP attacks on immigration, free trade, and ‘wokeness’ won't win in 2024

Recent Republican attacks on the business community, including its leading advocacy group, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, arguably contributed to a poor showing in the 2022 midterm elections. They are not the path to success in the presidential and congressional elections in 2024. The main policy targets for these attacks...

