Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance
WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
Think DeSantis Can Beat Trump In GOP Race? Not If This Happens, Polls Show
The 2024 presidential election is around 22 months away but could heat up as a big topic in 2023. Three candidates currently lead the way in polls ahead of the next presidential election. Here’s a look at one big factor that may decide who wins the Republican nomination:. What...
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats. There are also few opportunities…
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Stacey Abrams' playbook to boost Democrat turnout is being countered by a new GOP plan from this growing group
The rival group to Stacey Abrams' "Fair Fight" says it has the "playbook" to counter Democrat advances in swing states ahead of the 2024 elections.
DeSantis actions could pose risk with Black voters in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) runs the risk of alienating Black voters ahead of a potential 2024 presidential bid after a series of controversial moves by his administration, some observers say. Though he hasn’t announced a decision for the 2024 presidential election just yet, DeSantis is seen as a strong GOP contender for the White […]
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
Where do the Squad, Democrats stand on socialism? GOP will put them to the test this week
House Republicans will call up a resolution this week that denounces socialism, which will test Democrats and may divide them when it comes time for the final vote.
80-Year-Old Biden Welcomes Bill Clinton to Congress at a White House Event, Asks Him for Permission to Use His Own Desk
On Thursday, President Joe Biden welcomed former President Bill Clinton back to the White House, which he erroneously referred to as the "Congress." Biden, who is now 80 years old and the oldest-serving president in U.S. history, said, “I’m so happy to be able to welcome my president back to the United States Congress — back to the United States Capitol, and he’s promised me that I’ll be able to sit at my desk tomorrow.”
U.S. voters upset with their government, Gallup finds
Frustration with the U.S. governments is apparent on both sides of the political spectrum, through Republicans are a bit more concerned than those who identified as Democrats to Gallup pollsters.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42
Democrats expressed their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Phys.org
Independent voters can be decisive in elections, but they're pretty unpredictable, not 'shadow partisans'
In the end there was no red wave. And there was no blue wave. There was an independent wave. Pollsters and pundits were counting on independent voters in the 2022 midterm elections to swing to the Republicans as they did in 2014 when Barack Obama was president. That's when independent turnout in the midterms added up to 29% of all voters, and the GOP won an additional 13 seats in Congress.
NBC News
Eyes on 2024: Key Democratic senators still undecided on re-election
Arguably the Democratic Party’s two most important senators up for re-election next year — Montana Sen. Jon Tester and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin — both told NBC News on Wednesday they hadn’t decided whether they’ll run. Tester represents a state that Donald Trump won...
SC is the best state for Democrats’ first presidential primary
Our people are a mix of rural, urban, and suburban residents with a diversity of socio-economic factors.
Washington Examiner
GOP attacks on immigration, free trade, and ‘wokeness’ won't win in 2024
Recent Republican attacks on the business community, including its leading advocacy group, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, arguably contributed to a poor showing in the 2022 midterm elections. They are not the path to success in the presidential and congressional elections in 2024. The main policy targets for these attacks...
