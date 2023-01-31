Read full article on original website
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
Report: Newcastle 'Trying To Get Involved' In Transfer Race For Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to make a move in the summer with some of Europe's biggest clubs interested.
Klopp Must Take Credit for Liverpool's Success Says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher has hailed Jurgen Klopp saying the manager consistently gets the best out of the players at his disposal, and he must take all of the credit for Liverpool's success in recent years
BBC
Scottish Premiership: Is half the league now involved in a relegation battle?
Three teams at the bottom on the same points, another who have gone from double cup winners to relegation candidates two seasons running, and one who has just suffered their worst-ever result before parting company with their manager 19 minutes after a 6-0 trouncing. Aberdeen's recent implosion means they are...
BBC
Dyche pushes Everton players hard as new forwards targeted
BBC Radio Merseyside understands no offer was made by Everton for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The Blues are continuing to focus on their priority of bringing in forward players before the 11pm deadline. New Everton manager Sean Dyche has also warned he wants “sweat on shirts” from his players and...
BBC
Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho moves from Chelsea to the Gunners in a deal worth £12m
Arsenal have signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in a £12m deal. The 31-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the last six months of his Blues' contract. He passed a medical on Tuesday and signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year.
BBC
🎧 The final awaits
United are on their way to Wembley - and there's a new episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devil's Advocate podcast out now to mark the occasion. The team chat about the Red Devils getting to the Carabao Cup Final, the return of Jadon Sancho and the breaking Mason Greenwood news.
BBC
'Nobody is bigger than the club'
Following Bayern Munich’s deadline-day loan deal for Joao Cancelo, we asked for your thoughts on him leaving Manchester City on our live page. Aaron: Nobody is bigger than the club. For all the criticism of Pep, he is a serial winner and if Cancelo wasn’t pulling his weight it’s simply not good enough. Pep demands commitment as a minimum. I have no sympathy for anyone that criticises Pep’s philosophy.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Leicester City w/ Rob Tanner of The Athletic!
Prior to Leicester City and Aston Villa’s fixture postponement in September, Seb and Rob had discussed how that match could be Brendan Rodgers’ last in charge of The Foxes, but then came 8 wins from 11 in all competitions prior to the World Cup. With Rodgers’ side now winless in their last 6 matches, what has Rob made of Leicester’s season as a whole?
BBC
'I feel that I am at my peak' - Man Utd sign Sabitzer
Marcel Sabitzer believes he is at his peak after his loan move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich was confirmed. The Austrian midfielder, who was RB Leipzig's captain before joining Bayern in August 2021, arrives at Old Trafford until June 2023. After joining United, he said: "Sometimes in life you...
BBC
Everton 'in perilous position again'
Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...
BBC
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. It confirmed...
Transfer roundup: Nottingham Forest sign Navas, Shelvey and Felipe
Nottingham Forest finalised the signing of the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the final hour or so of the transfer window to complete a triple swoop on deadline day. After the additions of the Atlético Madrid defender Felipe and tthe Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, Navas – a three-time Champions League winner at Real Madrid – signed on loan for the rest of the season.
BBC
Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
SB Nation
Official: Arsenal sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho has followed in the footsteps of former Chelsea veterans David Luiz, Willian, and Petr Čech in signing for Arsenal, completing his deadline day move with just hours to spare. Unlike the other three, Jorginho will bolster actual title chances over at the Emirates and he could...
BBC
Bristol Rovers sign Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde and Stockport County's Calum Macdonald
Bristol Rovers have signed defenders Lamare Bogarde from Aston Villa and Calum Macdonald from Stockport on loan. Bogarde, 19, joined Villa in 2020 and made his professional debut during their FA Cup campaign that season. The Dutch youth international, who came through Feyenoord's academy, has spent most of his career...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust
It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.
BBC
Domingos Quina & Bailey Wright: Rotherham United sign duo on loan
Watford have recalled winger Domingos Quina from Spanish side Elche and sent him on loan to Rotherham, who have also signed Sunderland defender Bailey Wright on loan. Quina, 23, played 11 games for the La Liga club earlier this season, his fourth spell away from Vicarage Road. He has 37...
Australia’s Harry Souttar makes Premier League move to Leicester City
Australia defender Harry Souttar has been rewarded for a breakout World Cup campaign with a big-money move to Premier League club Leicester City. The 24-year-old’s signing on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Stoke City was confirmed by the Midlands club before midnight on transfer deadline day. The reported fee of...
Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
