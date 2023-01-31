Read full article on original website
Scammers are now impersonating the agency tasked with going after scammers
The Federal Trade Commission reports it is now being used in "imposter scams," where crooks impersonate government, law enforcement or legal enforcement agencies in an attempt to get people to send money to resolve an "issue."
Beware of Scammers Pretending to be Your Home Insurance Company: New Home Warranty Scam Looks Very Real, Insurers Warn
Scammers are always finding new ways to trick people into giving away their personal information and money. One of the latest scams is a home warranty scam that looks so real, it keeps fooling people. Insurers are warning the public about this scam and how to spot it.
Military.com
How to Avoid Work-at-Home Job Scams
Who wouldn't want to work from home on a part-time basis and earn thousands of dollars a month? It's an offer millions of people can't or don't refuse. Unfortunately, some of these folks eventually regret having done business with a so-called, work-at-home employer. "It's hard to distinguish legitimate work-at-home programs...
BBB Says These are the Scams to Watch out for in 2023
Scammers are preparing to tap into your accounts, get your information, and steal your money and peace of mind. Better Business Bureau is providing a few tips to help consumers avoid scams in 2023. Weight loss Scams, Employment scams, Phishing Scams, and Puppy Scams are all common scams that can be avoided with vigilance.
Americans With Less Than $9,000 in Savings Should Do These 7 Things
When you log into your bank account, how do your savings look? Probably not as good as you’d like. It always seems like an uphill battle to build (and keep) a decent amount in savings. But what if your car breaks down, or you have a sudden medical bill?
How cash payment app scams are swindling money
Cash App allows people to transfer money at a swfit rate; however, the Better Business Bureau warns that people have issues when they do use it.
Watch out for this Social Security scam
If you receive a letter that appears to be from the Social Security Administration claiming that your number has been suspended, throw it in the nearest trash can.
IRS Official on Things to Look Out For When Filing Your Taxes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It’s officially tax season and millions of Americans are busy preparing to file their 2022 income tax returns. However, a multitude of dangers can lie in wait for unsuspecting taxpayers in the form of tax fraud and even identity theft schemes. The IRS says...
What to know about TurboTax before you file your taxes this year
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Free, Fact-Checked Tax Information. That’s All. Under the Free File agreement, Americans who make less than $73,000 per year...
BBB: ‘Brushing’ scams on the rise in New England
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning online shoppers of a so-called "brushing" scam.
If You Applied to Credit Karma and Were Turned Down, You Might Get a Refund, according to the FTC
On January 23, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) finalized an order that will require Credit Karma to pay out $3 million to consumers. They "wasted time" listening to Credit Karma's claim that they had a 90% chance of getting approved or were "pre-approved" for credit.
Credit Karma tricked customers into thinking they were pre-approved for credit cards, FTC says
The Federal Trade Commission on Monday ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay $3 million to customers the agency alleges were deceived into applying for products they weren't eligible for. Credit Karma used "dark patterns" to trick consumers into thinking they were "pre-approved" for credit card offers that they...
FTC Warns Americans Of Phone Scams
The Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost more than $2 billion in 2021 from scams where callers pretend to be law enforcement and threaten jail time. They demand money, usually through an app, and once you pay, you may be out of options, the Better Business Bureau said.
Banking Scams: Beware Fraudsters Impersonating Your Bank
Scams — and the criminals behind them — are getting more creative in separating victims from their money.
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
The Federal Trade Commission has finalized its order, forcing Credit Karma to pay prospective customers $3 million for tricking them into applying for "pre-approved" credit card offers.
Man says scammers are using his address for online puppy scam
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For two years, countless strangers from all over have been showing up at Greg Panza's doorstep in Mt. Washington."As far as Illinois, Rochester, New York, Virginia, Maryland," Panza told KDKA-TV on Tuesday.And all of them keep showing up looking for the same thing."They come here because they're bringing a new puppy home. And then they get here and realize not only are they being ripped off but their hearts have just been broken," Panza said.Panza believes he is the victim of an online pet scam involving scammers using his address to dupe people out of money for...
A New Scam Is Making the Rounds Just in Time for Tax Season
Instances of vishing are expected to increase in the weeks leading up to tax season.
Beware of Social Security cost-of-living adjustment scams
MAINE, USA — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning all social security recipients about scammers using the historic cost-of-living increase to steal your personal information. Due to inflation, the Social Security Administration (SSA) approved the highest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for recipients of Social Security benefits and Supplementary Security...
Credit Repair Scams Target Unsuspecting Customers
Don't Let 'Credit Repair Scams' Rip You Off in 2024. Learn to Repair Your Credit The Right Way And Save Money. Fraudulent credit repair companies prey on desperate consumers who need a quick solution to fix their bad credit to raise credit scores to buy new items and pay off the debt later. Shady credit repair operations are a multi-billion dollar business. And they want your money; up to thousands of dollars, yet in return, they promise customers to clean their credit, but, guess what--you get nothing for your money and your bad credit remains the same.
Which Banks Are the Best at Dealing With Identity Theft and Fraud?
Protect yourself from identity theft with these valuable tips.
