ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Military.com

How to Avoid Work-at-Home Job Scams

Who wouldn't want to work from home on a part-time basis and earn thousands of dollars a month? It's an offer millions of people can't or don't refuse. Unfortunately, some of these folks eventually regret having done business with a so-called, work-at-home employer. "It's hard to distinguish legitimate work-at-home programs...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rutherford Source

BBB Says These are the Scams to Watch out for in 2023

Scammers are preparing to tap into your accounts, get your information, and steal your money and peace of mind. Better Business Bureau is providing a few tips to help consumers avoid scams in 2023. Weight loss Scams, Employment scams, Phishing Scams, and Puppy Scams are all common scams that can be avoided with vigilance.
HeySoCal

What to know about TurboTax before you file your taxes this year

This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Free, Fact-Checked Tax Information. That’s All. Under the Free File agreement, Americans who make less than $73,000 per year...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

FTC Warns Americans Of Phone Scams

The Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost more than $2 billion in 2021 from scams where callers pretend to be law enforcement and threaten jail time. They demand money, usually through an app, and once you pay, you may be out of options, the Better Business Bureau said.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man says scammers are using his address for online puppy scam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For two years, countless strangers from all over have been showing up at Greg Panza's doorstep in Mt. Washington."As far as Illinois, Rochester, New York, Virginia, Maryland," Panza told KDKA-TV on Tuesday.And all of them keep showing up looking for the same thing."They come here because they're bringing a new puppy home. And then they get here and realize not only are they being ripped off but their hearts have just been broken," Panza said.Panza believes he is the victim of an online pet scam involving scammers using his address to dupe people out of money for...
ILLINOIS STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Beware of Social Security cost-of-living adjustment scams

MAINE, USA — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning all social security recipients about scammers using the historic cost-of-living increase to steal your personal information. Due to inflation, the Social Security Administration (SSA) approved the highest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for recipients of Social Security benefits and Supplementary Security...
MAINE STATE
Clarence Walker

Credit Repair Scams Target Unsuspecting Customers

Don't Let 'Credit Repair Scams' Rip You Off in 2024. Learn to Repair Your Credit The Right Way And Save Money. Fraudulent credit repair companies prey on desperate consumers who need a quick solution to fix their bad credit to raise credit scores to buy new items and pay off the debt later. Shady credit repair operations are a multi-billion dollar business. And they want your money; up to thousands of dollars, yet in return, they promise customers to clean their credit, but, guess what--you get nothing for your money and your bad credit remains the same.

Comments / 0

Community Policy