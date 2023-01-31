A wild transfer window has come to a close, but before diving into some takeaways, Musa and Ryan round up some midweek fixtures (04:15). They chat about Barcelona’s win over Betis, PSG beating Montpellier, Cremonese’s historic win over Roma in the Coppa Italia, Cancelo’s Bayern debut and Newcastle going back to a Wembley final for the first time in 24 years to face Manchester United in the EFL Cup final. They then discuss Enzo Fernández’s move to Chelsea (21:57) as well as some other transfers that caught their eyes during the window, and there’s some chat about the record spending from Premier League clubs this January.

