Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool 6 points above relegation zone, Man United out of top four
Fans always argue about which Premier League teams get the better of the VAR decisions, and this season we aim to find the definitive answer.
Transfer deadline day: Follow your Premier League or Scottish Premiership club
Want to cut out all the noise of transfer deadline day and just focus on what YOUR club's doing? We've got you covered. For all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from every Premier League and Scottish Premiership team, simply select your club from the list below. You'll also...
Motherwell sign strikers Jonathan Obika and Jack Aitchison & Brighton's James Furlong
Motherwell made Morecambe's Jonathan Obika their third signing of transfer deadline day. Fellow striker Jack Aitchison arrived from Barnsley and left-back James Furlong from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 32-year-old Obika, who is on loan, had a previous spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren. He made the last...
Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
Fans baffled as Idris Elba pictured at Newcastle vs Southampton – despite being an Arsenal fan
FOOTBALL fans were left confused after Idris Elba showed up to watch Newcastle take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final. The actor was treated to an entertaining spectacle as Toon raced into a 2-0 lead before being pegged back by a brilliant Che Adams strike. He was sat next...
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
msn.com
FA Cup fifth-round draw results revealed
The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
Bristol Rovers sign Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde and Stockport County's Calum Macdonald
Bristol Rovers have signed defenders Lamare Bogarde from Aston Villa and Calum Macdonald from Stockport on loan. Bogarde, 19, joined Villa in 2020 and made his professional debut during their FA Cup campaign that season. The Dutch youth international, who came through Feyenoord's academy, has spent most of his career...
Klopp Must Take Credit for Liverpool's Success Says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher has hailed Jurgen Klopp saying the manager consistently gets the best out of the players at his disposal, and he must take all of the credit for Liverpool's success in recent years
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. It confirmed...
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
The Ringer
The Premier League’s $1 Billion Window
A wild transfer window has come to a close, but before diving into some takeaways, Musa and Ryan round up some midweek fixtures (04:15). They chat about Barcelona’s win over Betis, PSG beating Montpellier, Cremonese’s historic win over Roma in the Coppa Italia, Cancelo’s Bayern debut and Newcastle going back to a Wembley final for the first time in 24 years to face Manchester United in the EFL Cup final. They then discuss Enzo Fernández’s move to Chelsea (21:57) as well as some other transfers that caught their eyes during the window, and there’s some chat about the record spending from Premier League clubs this January.
Kristjaan Speakman vows to solve Sunderland striker shortage in the summer
Sunderland to make striker depth a priority in the summer transfer window.
Arsenal: Have Mikel Arteta's Gunners done enough in January transfer window to win Premier League?
Five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand to boot, and a young, exciting squad headed by an increasingly impressive manager. All has to be rosy at Arsenal, right?. It's fair to say, however, that the January window hasn't quite gone as ideally...
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Aberdeen v St Mirren (19:45 GMT) Defensive arrivals Mattie Pollock, on loan from Watford, and Angus MacDonald, formerly of Swindon Town, plus Blackburn Rovers forward Dilan Markanday, could make their Aberdeen debuts, but on-loan Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter is still awaiting confirmation of his visa.
Six Nations 2023: England v Scotland - Luke Crosbie in Calcutta Cup team
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary, BBC radio commentary and video highlights of every match. Luke Crosbie will win his third cap in Scotland's back row in the Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham. The Edinburgh flanker will line up in the...
FA Cup fourth-round replays: Sunderland v Fulham will be shown live on the BBC
The FA Cup fourth-round replay between Sunderland and Fulham will be shown live on BBC One. Premier League Fulham avoided a shock defeat by Championship side Sunderland last weekend with Tom Cairney's goal earning them a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. The winner will face Leeds United at home in...
Kenny Shiels: Northern Ireland women's manager leaves role
Kenny Shiels has left his role as manager of Northern Ireland women's team. Shiels took over in May 2019 and led the team to last summer's European Championship finals in England, their first major tournament. However, the former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss was unable to secure qualification for this...
FOX Sports
Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million) on Tuesday, a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004. Arsenal made a late...
