A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared Dead
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her Husband
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's Pastor
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian Trail
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Ben Learned, Principal and Sean Brogan, Assistant Principal, Lumen Christi Catholic School. Kyle Liechty, Gus Macker Jackson. Maddison Husted & Mallory Vredeveld, The Five Forks Bakery. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on...
Thursday, February 2, 2023
All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Katie Thornton, Dental Director & Erin Tomb, Dental Manager, Center for Family Health. Geoff Bontrager, Superintendent, Northwest Community Schools. Kelli Schweizer & Maddison Arcaro, Lumen Christi Prom Dress Sale. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
Jackson District Library branch closing soon for renovations
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson District Library branch is closing soon for updates and renovations. The Eastern Branch, 3125 E. Michigan Ave., will close to the public beginning Monday, Feb. 20, with construction on a $1.2 million project expected to be completed sometime in late 2023, JDL Marketing and Communications Manager Will Forgave said.
Something New is Coming to the Old Leo’s Outpost in Lansing
The Lansing restaurant scene has changed so much over the last couple of years. Whether it's due to Covid, supply chain shortages, hiring challenges, or something else, sadly we've seen many a restaurant close its doors for the last time. Places like American Bistro, Punk Taco, and Wings Over East Lansing are just a few examples.
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Social Sloth Cafe relocating from downtown Lansing to Okemos
After two years, Social Sloth Cafe and Bakery is relocating from downtown Lansing to Okemos for a bigger space.
2 country music concerts are coming to Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – Two country music concerts are coming to Jackson County. Country Boots & Bands is bringing country singers Drake White and Chris Janson to the area in February and May, respectively. Janson will take the stage first at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Michigan Theatre...
New summer music venue being proposed for Clark Lake area
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – County Boots & Bands has grown in popularity since its first music festival in 2019 by bringing a variety of live entertainment to the Jackson County area. Thousands have gathered to hear country artists play at local restaurants, theaters and even the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley...
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
4788 Fletcher Rd, Manchester, MI
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Recent Listing - 3 bed, 2 bath $420,000. Location! This estate replicates the wonder of the lush forest of northern Michigan whilst being within a short drive from Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Manchester, Dexter, and I-94. The homestead sits at a clearing atop a greenwood plastered hill with a 900 foot driveway leading directly to it! This 3 bed 2 bath house was built with the intention of having the sun rise above this driveway and set behind the house (Feng Shui). As you walk in, you are greeted by an open concept that allows great views of the outside. Inside are gleaming red oak tongue & groove solid recently finished hardwood floors. The first floor shared bath leads to a large light filled primary suite & another nice sized room which also receives the morning sun. Upstairs sits another very large room & a full bath. The unfinished walk out basement leads to the surrounding nature consisting of a wide variety of flora and fauna, including morel mushrooms. There are 6 acres total, roughly 3 wooded in the back and 3 in the front. Call Todd Lands for a private showing - 734-Mi-LANDS (645-2637)
Small market in Lansing offers personalized service and welcoming vibe
A tiny little market on Lansing's east side is having a huge impact on the community, and it has only been open since last fall. But it's not just what's on their shelves that's making a difference.
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
For Sale: Former Nuns’ Retreat on Saint Mary’s Lake in Battle Creek
What was once the most expensive home for sale in Battle Creek still sits on the market five years later. Located on the shores of Saint Mary's Lake, "White Gates" is an impressive estate that looks like something pulled straight from shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. But you don't have to travel overseas to find a property as refined as this one!
Michigan’s ‘Woody the Woodchuck’ predicts early spring
Michigan's own seasonal predictor will make her 24th annual prediction LIVE at the Howell Nature Center. The address is 1005 Triangle Lake Rd.
Up and down temps, and the return of an extinct animal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the cold start to February - but how long will it last? Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App...
119-acre family farm near Dexter protected for generations to come
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A farm near Dexter held by one family since 1950 isn’t going to change anytime soon. That’s because its nearly 119 acres are now conserved for generations to come, thanks to the farmland and open space preservation program in Webster Township.
Jackson Northwest High School students start Be More Kind Club
A group of Jackson Northwest High School students have created an after-school program that is making a big difference in their community, and it all centers on being kind.
1075 W Bemis Rd, Saline
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Great Listing! First floor living is possible in this over 3,500 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath, + 3 1/2 car attached garage. From the garage you enter into a large mudroom attached to the generous sized laundry room with folding area and extra storage. Into the breakfast room where you can enjoy meals next to the large sliding door facing the morning sun. The kitchen is stunning, it was remodeled with hand rubbed custom cherry by Riegsecker Cabinets (Amish Built and installed) with full HD pull-out drawers and innovative solutions to kitchen storage. In the kitchen there is also a large walk-in pantry for your food wishes. The kitchen leads to the formal dinning room or the front foyer. Downstairs there is a walkout lower level leading to the expansive back yard where large garden plots await your spring plantings. Call Todd Lands for a private showing, $520,000. 734-Mi-LANDS (645-2637)
University of Michigan to reveal plans for massive housing, dining complex
The reshaping of the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus housing — including design plans for a massive new housing and dining complex — will be the focus of the Board of Regents meeting on Feb. 16, the school said Tuesday. Architects will share design plans for a previously approved, 2,300-bed housing and dining complex to be built on the current Elbel Field. The last new residence hall built on campus, North Quad, was built in 2010...
