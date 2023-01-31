Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Henry County Government Offices To Close Today
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway has announced county general government offices will close Tuesday, January 31 due to winter weather. This includes the Courthouse, Annex, Airport, Health Department, Recycling Center, Central Services Building, Election Commission, Archives, and other general government offices. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said...
radionwtn.com
Icy Conditions Close Henry County Government Second Day
In an abundance of caution, Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway has announced county general government offices will again close Wednesday, February 1 due to winter weather. This includes the Courthouse, Annex, Airport, Health Dept, Recycling Center, Central Services Building, Election Commission, Archives, and other general govt offices. Henry County...
radionwtn.com
Henry County General Sessions Court Rescheduled
Paris, Tenn.–Due to inclement weather this week, Henry County General Sessions Criminal Court canceled court on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and delayed the start of the same court scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2023. Those who had court cases scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023, or missed their Thursday,...
radionwtn.com
All City Of Paris Facilities Reopen Today
Paris, Tenn.–ALL City of Paris Facilities will be OPEN Thursday, February 2nd on regular schedule. This includes: Paris City Hall, Civic Center, Landfill, Animal Shelter, and Public Works. For any questions regarding Sanitation or Bulk Pickup please text (731) 333-9584.
radionwtn.com
Paris & Henry County Government Shut Down; Roads Treacherous
Paris, Tenn.–All roads in Henry County remain extremely slick this morning and Sheriff Josh Frey said, “Looking at today’s forecast it doesn’t look like the roads will improve much today. We’re forecasted to get more ice after midnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. Please continue to use caution if you must get out.”
radionwtn.com
Henry County Schools, PSSD Closed Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–For the third day, both Henry County and Paris Special Schools District will be closed Thursday, February 2. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins told RadioNWTN that the back roads in the district continue to be treacherous and will be re-freezing overnight.
radionwtn.com
Main Street Union City Executive Director Position Open
Union City, Tenn.–Applications are being accepted until Friday for the position of Executive Director at Main Street Union City. Main Street officials said, “This is an excellent opportunity to serve the downtown community! The executive director, employed by the Main Street board of directors, is the central coordinator for all Main Street projects and activities. The executive director is the primary liaison between the Main Street board and the state or national program.”
radionwtn.com
Goodman Joins Madison County Extension Service
Jackson, Tenn.– Hunter Goodman of Paris has joined the Madison County Extension Service Family. He has been hired as its Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent in Madison County. Hunter Goodman is the son of Ranson and Karen Goodman and is a Murray State University graduate with a Bachelor of...
radionwtn.com
Spitting On Henry County Deputy Draws Assault Charge
Paris, Tenn.–A Graves County man was chaged with assaulting a first responder after he was arrested for spitting on a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy. 22-year-old Damian Beach was arrested Sunday on Hwy. 69 N by Deputy Chad Andrews. Beach was stopped around 2 a.m. and he is charged...
hcmc-tn.org
HCMC Announces Additional Closures Due to Inclement Weather
PARIS, TN – Due to inclement weather, Henry County Medical Center has the following clinic closures for Monday, January 31, 2023:. Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates – (731) 642-8884. Paris Behavioral Health – (731) 644-8441. Additionally, HCMC Diagnostic Center and Physician Billing are closed. Be sure to watch...
WBBJ
District gives update on long-awaited Pope School
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — There is an update on the new Pope School for the Jackson-Madison County School System. Anyone who has lived in Madison County for over the last decade or so is very familiar about the conversation about a need for a new school in the northwest corner of the county.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
rewind943.com
ICE CLOSINGS: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, APSU closed for weather Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area. Email closure notices to news@clarksvillenow.com. All Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday. “When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the...
wkdzradio.com
Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg And Christian Counties
For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Icy Conditions Worsening
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting the public to icy conditions, particularly on rural secondary highways. While sunshine this morning is helping to melt ice, it is also creating slick driving conditions that may be as bad as they were at the height of the freezing rain and sleet earlier in the week.
WSMV
Henry County readies for potential dangers of ice buildup
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the potential of freezing rain and ice buildup in Tennessee’s western counties, Henry County residents began preparing for potential dangers Monday. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for Henry County until Thursday at noon. There is potential for ice buildup to...
Murray Ledger & Times
Tuesday accident causes 3-semi, 15-car accident at Benton exit
BENTON – The Interstate 69 Exit 41 southbound ramp to the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon after being blocked for several hours that morning by a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved three semi trucks and 15 passenger vehicles. The...
radionwtn.com
Update: Weather Cancels Historical Society Show & Tell Night
Paris, Tenn.–As long as the weather holds out, the annual History Show & Tell Night will be held at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center on Thursday, February 2nd beginning at 6 p.m. The public may bring artifacts, photographs, documents, etc.. One of the items expected to be shown will...
Power restored to thousands of Cumberland Electric customers following ice storm
The hardest hit areas in Tuesday night‘s ice storm were north and west of Nashville where some 6,900 customers lost power in Sumner, Robertson, Cheatham, Montgomery and Stewart counties.
WKRN
Power outages in Henry County
Power outages in Henry County
