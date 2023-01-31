ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

iheart.com

WATCH: Giant Boulder Slams Into Hawaii Home, Nearly Hitting Woman

A massive boulder slammed into a home in Hawaii, narrowly missing a woman standing inside. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment the boulder, which was about five feet around, struck the house, causing a deafening boom as it knocked down a wall and rolled into their hallway. “I heard the...
HAWAII STATE
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
People

Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree

Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
PARK CITY, UT
CBS Denver

Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort

A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness. 
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
DogTime

Texas Rottweiler Rescued From Colorado Highway 3 Years After Disappearing

A Texas Rottweiler once known as Bear was recently rescued from a Colorado highway three years after he disappeared from his backyard. But instead of your typical heartwarming reunification story, this tale involves a pup caught between two families who both wanted to keep him. Texas Rottweiler Disappears From Backyard Back in 2020, the Rottweiler […] The post Texas Rottweiler Rescued From Colorado Highway 3 Years After Disappearing appeared first on DogTime.
WESTMINSTER, CO
Outsider.com

Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever

Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
CALIFORNIA STATE

