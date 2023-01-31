Read full article on original website
iheart.com
WATCH: Giant Boulder Slams Into Hawaii Home, Nearly Hitting Woman
A massive boulder slammed into a home in Hawaii, narrowly missing a woman standing inside. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment the boulder, which was about five feet around, struck the house, causing a deafening boom as it knocked down a wall and rolled into their hallway. “I heard the...
Shocking moment massive Indiana Jones-style boulder smashes through home and almost crushes woman to death
THIS is the horrifying moment a woman was almost crushed to death when a huge boulder smashed through her home. Shocking footage shows the massive 5ft wide rock leaving a trail of destruction as it barrelled through the newly-built house in Honolulu, Hawaii. Caroline Sasaki and her family had only...
Boulder crashes into home; rolls through living room and ends up in bedroom
A woman in Hawaii had a rocky start to her night on Saturday.
Hawaii Video Showing Boulder Smashing Through Living Room Viewed 1m Times
The stone, 5 feet in diameter, missed the homeowner by just a couple of feet, when she walked into the room just as the boulder punched through the wall.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Unbeliveable Footage of Snowboarder Riding an Avalanche Is Tough to Watch
This must be the luckiest guy ever!
Heartbreaking pic shows missing Madalina Cojocari, 11, in remote area that mom visited again after mystery disappearance
THE DISAPPEARANCE of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari remains an unsolved mystery 70 days after she vanished from her home in Cornelius, North Carolina. The search for the young girl has shifted from her home to the remote and rugged Madison County, a densely forested area in the Appalachian Mountains. The police,...
Snowboarder Found Guilty For Hit and Run Crash That Killed Famous Ski Instructor
A judge has found a Colorado snowboarder guilty after they left the scene of a collision that killed a skier. The hit-and-run crash occurred at Colorado’s Eldora Mountain. According to reports from The Daily Camera, the tragedy occurred on November 30, 2021. Now, over two years later, a judge...
Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Missing Lakota man found dead after Colorado launches new indigenous alert system
A new recently enacted program in Colorado aims to streamline the missing persons alert for indigenous people in the state disproportionately victimized by domestic violence.
Texas Rottweiler Rescued From Colorado Highway 3 Years After Disappearing
A Texas Rottweiler once known as Bear was recently rescued from a Colorado highway three years after he disappeared from his backyard. But instead of your typical heartwarming reunification story, this tale involves a pup caught between two families who both wanted to keep him. Texas Rottweiler Disappears From Backyard Back in 2020, the Rottweiler […] The post Texas Rottweiler Rescued From Colorado Highway 3 Years After Disappearing appeared first on DogTime.
Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever
Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
More than $10M awarded to family of woman from Denver killed at Arches
The family of an Ugandan woman from Denver who was killed by a swinging gate in Arches National Park was awarded $10.5 million on Monday.
